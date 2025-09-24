Aarambh Sharad Ratri Ahmedabad Kicks Off Navratri in Style
By PNN | Updated: September 24, 2025 16:10 IST2025-09-24T16:08:18+5:302025-09-24T16:10:07+5:30
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 24: Ahmedabad decided to start Navratri 2025 with a bang, and not the quiet kind. Aarambh Sharad Ratri Ahmedabad, hosted by entrepreneurs Shruti Chaturvedi and Manu Khera, pulled in the city's movers, shakers, and sparkle-makers. Business honchos, politicians, bureaucrats, celebrities, and content creators all turned up. If you weren't there, yes, you missed the memo.
The event was basically Ahmedabad saying, “Navratri starts here, and we mean business.”
Tradition With a Starry Twist
The night kicked off with a Bhavya Aarti led by a priest from Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, along with five female priests. That's right, tradition, but inclusive. No pretentious fluff.
Then the crowd jumped into 2 Taali, 3 Taali, Raas, and Dandiya sequences. Hands clapping, feet moving, everyone feeling the rhythm. No artificial “vibe”, just real people, real energy.
The Who's Who of Gujarat
The guest list read like a power directory:
- Ajay Patel – Chairman of ADC Bank and GSC Bank, President of Gujarat Chambers of Commerce & Industry
- Ravindra Bhati – MLA of Sheo, Rajasthan
- Chiranjiv Patel – MD, PC Snehal Group
- Pavan Bakeri – Bakeri Group
- Shashank Kumar – Razorpay Co-founder
And then, of course, the Gujarati film industry showed up to remind everyone that Navratri isn't just for boardrooms:
- Malhar Thakar
- Mitra Gadhvi
- Esha Kansara
- Siddharth Bhavsar
- Aarohi and Tatsat
- Kinjal Rajpriya
- Aanchal Agrawal
Let's be honest, seeing industrialists and film stars share the same floor while doing Dandiya is a sight that can't be staged.
Sacred Vibes, No Pretension
Every attendee got Prasad from Ambaji Shaktipeeth. Not the candy-store kind, authentic, spiritual. It reminded everyone that amid all the glam and selfies, Navratri still starts with blessings.
Shruti Chaturvedi Speaks
Shruti Chaturvedi put it simply:
“Aarambh Sharad Ratri was envisioned as a celebration where tradition meets community. We are overwhelmed with the love and participation from everyone who joined us – from leaders and creators to friends and family. This gathering was not just an event, but a reminder of how deeply culture connects us all, and I am grateful to each one who made it special.”
They nailed it. Tradition, community, and spectacle all in one night.
Mark your calendars. The next Sharad Ratri Garba is on 6th October, themed 16 Kalas on the Moon. After this launch, expectations are sky-high. If the first night is anything to go by, it's going to be explosive, seriously, Ahmedabad doesn't do dull.
