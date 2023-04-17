Aareen Healthcare recognized by Minister Aman Arora, Punjab Government at Pillars of India, Event by INMYCITI

New Delhi [India], April 17 (/SRV): INMYCITI orgzed The Pillars Of India, held On Mar 23, 2023, at JW Marriott, Chandigarh in collaboration with the Government Of Punjab (Aap Party). Neeraj Rattan, Director of Aareen Healthcare Pvt Ltd was recognized as one of the Healthcare Pioneers of India to have brought expansion & growth in the medical industry. He was felicitated by the Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Government of Punjab. The aim was to acknowledge the pioneers for bringing GDP Growth, Medical Development, Technical Advancements, Employment Generation & Healthcare Opportunities to Punjab. Aareen supports & believes in the idea of recognizing the best of hospitals & doctors as they are the medical combatants who work day and night to serve the patients, & bring in a quality of life.

The Chief Guest, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora enlightened the audience by speaking about the future prospects of bringing clean & renewable energy projects to Punjab as well as how industrialists can be a part of the same. The employment generation & trainings needed to educate the youth & later provide them with work opportunities is of utmost importance. Most importantly, how pharmaceutical compes are major employment generators & bring quality of life.

Crafted out of passion in 2007, Aareen Healthcare stands on the belief in Care, Innovation, and Commitment. It's a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical orgzation with over 110 products in various specialties like orthopedics, internal medicine, diabetes management, cardiology, neurology, etc. The sheer hard work has resulted in Aareen Healthcare being ranked among 150 in the Indian Pharmaceutical market as per IQVIA Nov 22. Their flagship brand Calgrow Forte is among the top 10 brands in the represented market of the Calcitriol combination and another flagship brand RoseUP HD is the no1 brand in Aareen's represented market.

In line to provide quality and affordable medicines, Aareen Healthcare has world-class manufacturing facilities certified by cGMP, GLP, WHO-GMP, and NABL. The units offer a unique facility of SMX technology and unique Tab in Cap technology. The quality management system is certified with ISO 9001: 2008 meeting the specification of the International Orgzation for Standardization. Till Date, over 5 million patients are served. During COVID times, there was a constant and uninterrupted supply of medicines to the patients. Aareen Healthcare has set an Indian Book of Record of Dia -Beat -Ease which aims at spreading awareness of diabetes with a maximum number of physicians taking the pledge to patient support.

As a corporate social responsibility, Aareen Healthcare contributes 1% of its flagship brand Calgrow forte profit towards girl child education through the NGO, Care India. Also with a Go Green Initiative, Aareen Healthcare has distributed more than 1.5 lac plants thereby helping in reducing the burden of Mother Earth. Intending to provide support to the medical fraternity, Aareen Healthcare is an active participant in all the leading orthopedic and cardiometabolic medical conferences at pan India and regional levels like Traumacon, Wiroc, IOACON, ESICON, APICON ETC. Giving employment to more than 500 people across India, Aareen also has its Cardio Diabetic division named AARLIFE.

A Few Doctors Who Were Felicitated By The Punjab Government Were:

Dr VikasPadha (Senior Consultant Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at SMVD Narayana Hospital Katra /Jammu), Dr Sunandan Bhardwaj (Senior Orthopaedician at Dr Sunandan's Aarogya Hospital), Dr Joura Vishal (Consultant medicine at SGL Hospital Jalandhar), Dr Rohit Aggarwal (Endocrinologist at Aggarwal Healthcare and Eye Hospital), Dr Avtar Singh (Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at Amandeep Group of Hospitals), Dr Yadvinder Singh (HOD & Director, Cardiac Sciences at Amandeep Medicity), Dr Mandeep Singh (Director, Pulmonary Medicine Department at Amandeep Medicity), Dr Birinder Singh Bhatia (Diabetologist at Bhatia Heart & Diabetes Center), Dr Sanjiv Goel (Orthopedic surgeon at Guardian Hospital, Jalandhar), Dr Rahul Gupta (Chest physician, allergy specialist and interventional pulmonologist), Dr Saurabh Baghi: Consultant Cardiologist at l Baghi Hospital ( A Unit Of ABH Healthcare Pvt Ltd), Dr Karan Sobti (Orthopedic surgeon at Guardian Hospital, Ambala Cantt.), Dr Gursewak Singh Gill (Cardiologist at Pragma Hospital), Dr Varun Joshi (Specialization sports injuries and joint replacement at Joshi Hospital), Dr Neeraj Bansal (Director Orthopaedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon in Orison Hospital Ludhiana), Dr Dilbans Singh Pandher (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon), Dr Vipin Talwar (Endocrinologist), Dr. Varun R Garg (MCh Neurosurgery), Dr. Parminder Singh Manghera (Cardiologist), Dr Bhupinder Singh Gaba (MD Medicine).

The event had a promising future proposal by Gopal Arora and Krishan Arora, the founders of the event orgzing company INMYCITI for Punjab's rural & urban beautification & development project. The idea is to adopt the roundabouts, dividers, landscapes, parks & so on to maintain the area & uplift the beauty to increase the quality of life.

https://aareenhealthcare.com/

https://www.instagram.com/krish0108/?hl=en

