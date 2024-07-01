Aarthi Scans and Labs Revolutionizes Indian Diagnostics Industry with 50 Percent Price Reduction on Essential Diagnostic Tests

New Delhi (India), July 1: Aarthi Scans and Labs, a leading provider of diagnostic services in India, today announced a significant price reduction on MRI, CT scans, and blood tests, making these essential healthcare services more accessible to the general public. Effective immediately, patients can avail of these critical diagnostic tools at half the usual cost.

Mr. Govindarajan, a visionary leader in the healthcare industry, has long championed the idea that the cost of diagnosis should never be a barrier to receiving quality care. This price reduction initiative is a testament to the company’s dedication to this principle.Established in 2000, the company has since grown to become one of the largest and most affordable diagnostic provider in India, serving over 7,000 patients daily across its 65 full-fledged diagnostic centerswith branches in Tamilnadu, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Trivandrum, and Vizag.

“Healthcare should not be a luxury,” said Mr. Govindarajan,Founder of Aarthi Scans and Labs. “We believe everyone deserves access to quality diagnostic services, regardless of their economic background. This price reduction is our commitment to making that a reality.”

The decision to cut prices by 50% is a bold step in the healthcare industry, where costs are often a barrier to timely diagnosis and treatment. With this unprecedented price reduction,Patients who may have previously delayed or forgone essential diagnostic tests due to financial constraints now have the opportunity to receive timely and accurate diagnoses.

Key Highlights of the Price Reduction:

MRI Scans: Starting from ₹2750

CT Scans: Starting from ₹1000

Blood Tests: Starting from ₹30

A full list of prices are transparently available in www.aarthiscan.com

Aarthi Scans and Labs is renowned for its commitment to quality and accuracy. It is accredited by both NABL and NABH, the highest standards in the country. The company utilizes best in classequipments, including Siemens Aptio II fully automated lab and 65 state-of-the-art Siemens MRI machines imported from Germany, to ensure precise and reliable results.

In addition to this price reduction, Aarthi Scans and Labs has taken several initiatives to make healthcare more affordable and accessible. These include evening discounts on scans and the use of a fully automated robotic track for blood tests, the first of its kind in India.

This latest move reaffirms Aarthi Scans and Labs’ dedication to remaining at the forefront of medical imaging and diagnostics, offering the latest scientific advances at an affordable cost. The company’s team of 7 expert radiologists, all from one family, ensures high-quality scan reports, further solidifying its commitment to excellence in healthcare.

For further information, please contact:

Tamilnadu: 75500 75500

Bangalore: 70224 70224

Hyderabad: 76699 76699

Ahmedabad: 72869 72869

Delhi: 76394 76394

Mumbai: 73496 73496

Kolkata: 95505 95505

Trivandrum: 73730 72720

Pune: 76589 76589

Vizag: 82972 82972

