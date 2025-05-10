Aashish Suresh Mangal Receives Doctorate from Thames International University for Business and Philanthropy

Dubai (UAE), May 10: In a ceremony graced by leading figures from business, academia, and healthcare, Dr. Aashish Suresh Mangal was awarded the Honorary Doctorate in Business Management and Finance by The Thames International University, Europe.

This rare and prestigious distinction—reserved for exceptional individuals who have significantly contributed to society through business and humanitarian efforts—recognizes Dr. Mangal's remarkable journey of entrepreneurial excellence and profound social impact.

Founded with the mission of nurturing global leaders, The Thames International University is a renowned European institution committed to academic excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership. The conferral of an honorary doctorate is among its highest honours, granted only to a select few global changemakers—making Dr. Mangal's achievement both rare and distinguished.

Starting his entrepreneurial journey in 2009 with the establishment of Pace LLC, Dr. Mangal transitioned from his family's pharmaceutical legacy at Merlin Pharma Private Limited to build a dynamic global enterprise spanning surgical manufacturing, agro-commodities, petrochemicals, and technology investments. His vision expanded further in 2014 with the launch of Pace Global FZE in the United Arab Emirates, seamlessly integrating business success with a strong social conscience.

“In Dr. Mangal, we don't just see a successful businessman; we see a visionary who builds enterprises that create profound social impact. His ability to harmonize commercial success with humanitarian ideals is the leadership our world desperately needs,” said the Vice-Chancellor of Thames International University during the award ceremony.

Dr. Mangal's humanitarian work is both deeply personal and far-reaching. Inspired by his wife Payal Mangal's battle with kidney complications, he has championed healthcare accessibility— notably partnering with the Narmada Kidney Foundation and launching affordable immunosuppressant drugs under the mentorship of Dr. Bharat V. Shah.

His swift action during the COVID-19 crisis—providing critical refrigeration units for vaccine storage and supporting hospitals—was officially recognized by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Mangal legacy continues through his daughter, Anshika Mangal, who, at just 19 years old, became India's fastest female commercial pilot trainee in the United States, completing her training in a record 5 months and 10 days. Her pioneering spirit mirrors her father's trailblazing journey, making the family a symbol of leadership, resilience, and perseverance.

Beyond his corporate endeavours, Dr. Mangal has been instrumental in educating the public as the Editor-in-Chief of Rx Care Magazine, registered with the Government of India, and in organizing initiatives such as the National Transplant Games, supporting organ transplant recipients and promoting blood donation drives.

Born on November 1, 1978, Dr. Mangal's life story is a powerful testament to resilience, integrity, and service. Mentored by distinguished figures such as Dr. Uday C Mashelkar, Dr. Bharat V. Shah, Dr. Mita B. Shah, and Dr. Nayesh Patni, he continues to bridge the gap between business growth and societal good with humility and vision.

“This honour belongs not only to me but to everyone who shaped and believed in my journey,” said Dr. Mangal during his acceptance speech. “True fulfilment comes not from individual success but from creating ripples of positive change that touch lives. This honour strengthens my resolve to continue this mission.”

The Honorary Doctorate from The Thames International University stands as a powerful validation of Dr. Aashish Suresh Mangal's ongoing mission—building businesses that are engines of change, empowering communities, and leaving a legacy of compassion-driven leadership.

