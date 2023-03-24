aastey launches first loungewear collection - Airport Looks for all women

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (/PRNewswire): aastey, the first size-inclusive and sustainable athleisure wear brand for women is launching into loungewear with its Airport Looks Collection. Curated with 100 per cent cotton, the collection is designed to compliment all their moods, whether they want to lounge with a cup of hot chocolate or party through the night.

The collection includes vibe check joggers and sweatshirt set, am-to-pm crop top and wide leg pants set along with the everyday dress. Designed by the best in their field, the collection is pre-tested on moving bodies instead of mannequins to make sure it highlights the features of every body type and doesn't restrict to looking good in limited small sizes.

aastey believes in designing clothes that are not only comfortable but also easy to style for multiple looks. The lightweight texture of the clothes makes it perfect for all-seasons and all occasions. The classic vibe check joggers and sweatshirt are available in two colours, midnight black and ivory grey. The chic am-to-pm crop tops along with the vintage flared wide leg pants are available in forest green and midnight black. The pastel lush lilac and neutral midnight black gives versatility to the everyday dress, allowing seamless transition from day to night.

Embracing the easy going summer vibe, the matching co-ord sets and dress are perfect to create an insta-worthy airport look. The aesthetic of the collection, that includes neutral and vibrant shades, is chosen to contrast with their everyday looks at any time of the day. The clothes are designed to enhance their movement and give comfort for longer periods of time. The minute detailing in the stitch-work and high definition printing makes the collection durable and sturdy for long distance travel and daily commute.

Launching a new category of loungewear, the collection is also introducing two new signature fabrics, aastey flow and aastey brushed. aastey flow is crafted with 100 per cent cotton interlock threads for long lasting use and comfort from am-to-pm on the move. Recreating the feel of summer breeze, aastey brushed is curated with cotton fleece to lend an airy lightweight feel while travelling, lounging or partying. Built with utmost attention to detail, the fabrics are an addition to the aastey fabric library, which includes recycled and orgc fabrics, aastey flex, aastey firm, asstey breeze and aastey seed.

Along with the new collection, aastey also offers a variety of athleisure wear and activewear, ranging from the comfiest cycling shorts for women to the trendiest tank tops along with the best ankle length leggings and high support sports bra co-ord sets. They also offer a range of accessories, including scrunchies, eye masks, bottles, candles and yoga mats. All the collections aim to redefine the idea of being active and emphasize the importance of enjoying little things and living in the moment. It's for everyone who wants to move to their heart's content without putting unrealistic expectations on themselves.

