Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024 inaugurated: ODOP awards presented to recognize excellence

New Delhi [India], January 4 : The 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024' was inaugurated today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, by the Chief Guest, Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Guest of Honour, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the event featured the presentation of the National One District One Product (ODOP) Awards 2023 to the deserving winners.

During the inauguration, Piyush Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to a better future for the 140 crore Indians under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He praised the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024' as a representation of the whole-of-government approach that has been the hallmark of the government over the last decade.

Goyal said, "When India talks about economy, Indian ambition and target is not for small changes, the economy will reach the USD 5 trillion target in a few years and will become the third largest GDP in the world by 2027. This target can be achieved by 140 Crore Indians working as a team as per the Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal enunciated by the Prime Minister".

Dr S Jaishankar underscored the potential of the ODOP initiative in driving growth in the tourism sector, subsequently contributing to employment generation.

Stressing the significance of branding and product promotion, he stated that while making in India is crucial, it is equally important to increase product demand.

The Minister highlighted the role of ODOP and Geographical Indicators (GI) as effective tools in promoting traditional Indian products.

"ODOP showcased India to the world at the various G20 events organized across the country during India's G20 Presidency, where the ODOP artisans, sellers and weavers got a lot of visibility at the global stage during the events", said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar added, "The government mainly gifts ODOP products to foreign delegates and this was widely done during the G20 events organized in India. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry are working together along with Indian missions to boost the country's outbound shipments".

The event witnessed the presence of various dignitaries, including the Secretary, of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Rajesh Kumar Singh; the Secretary of, the Ministry of Textiles, Rachna Shah; and the Chairman and Managing Director, of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation, Pradeep Singh Kharola, read the press release.

The 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024' is hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The ODOP Awards aim to recognize significant efforts in promoting the ODOP Initiative, bringing together Districts, States, and Indian Missions to celebrate their contributions, read the press release.

The ceremony marks a celebration of India's journey towards self-reliance, showcasing its rich cultural heritage, diverse talents, and innovative spirit.

Organized at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from January 3 to 10, the event is divided into various zones highlighting India's technological advancements, economic developments, and local products from different States and Union Territories, read the press release.

The ODOP Awards for this year saw an enthusiastic response with 580 applications from 535 districts, 26 States/UTs, and 19 Indian Missions Abroad.

The overwhelming participation signifies a collective commitment to promoting a competitive spirit and enhancing public service delivery quality.

The ceremony featured the launch of the ODOP compendium, documenting the work and efforts of States/UTs, Districts, and Indian Missions abroad.

The digital launch of the next edition of the ODOP Awards 2024 was also released during the event.

In recognition of outstanding contributions, a total of 24 Awards were distributed across three categories - Districts, States and Union Territories, and Indian Missions Abroad, read the press release.

The ceremony successfully provided a platform for sharing best practices and discussing strategies for the future of the ODOP initiative.

The event brought together government representatives at various levels, acknowledging their pivotal roles in this national effort towards 'Vocal for Local.'

