AATS 103rd Annual Meeting: A Premier Event in Cardiothoracic Surgery

New Delhi [India], April 12: Established in 1917, the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) has been a symbol of excellence in cardiothoracic surgery. With over 1,500 (7 Surgeons from India) members across 46 countries, AATS stands as a testament to the commitment of its members to advancing the treatment of cardiothoracic diseases globally.

In recognition of exceptional skill and dedication, AATS introduced the Member Spotlight initiative last year. This platform highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to the field. During the AATS 103rd Annual Meeting held from May 6 to 9, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, experts in thoracic surgery gathered to exchange knowledge and shape the future of the field. The event featured renowned speakers and moderators, including Sir Magdi Yacoub, Shinichi Fukuhara, Ismail El-Hamamsy, and others. Moderated by experts like Ismail El-Hamamsy from Mount Sinai Hospital, the event covered a range of topics in adult cardiac surgery.

Among those recognized is Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, an esteemed member from India. Dr. Sajja's induction as an Active Member in 2013 marked a significant milestone for cardiothoracic surgery in India, as he became only the fourth surgeon from the country to achieve this honor.

Dr. Sajja's journey to AATS recognition reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in cardiothoracic surgery. His pioneering work has earned him international acclaim and underscores the global impact of his contributions. As the first cardiothoracic surgeon from India to be featured in the AATS Member Spotlight, Dr. Sajja's recognition highlights the growing influence of Indian surgeons on the global stage.

The American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) remains committed to advancing the field of cardiothoracic surgery through education, research, and collaboration. With its annual meetings serving as a cornerstone of knowledge exchange and professional development, AATS continues to lead the way in shaping the future of thoracic surgery. As the global landscape of cardiothoracic surgery evolves, AATS remains dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in patient care and surgical techniques. The American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) stands as a beacon of excellence and innovation in the field of cardiothoracic surgery. With a rich history spanning over a century, AATS continues to lead the way in advancing patient care, surgical techniques, and research. Through its annual meetings, educational initiatives, and collaborative efforts, AATS fosters a community of excellence that transcends borders and empowers cardiothoracic surgeons worldwide. As we look to the future, AATS remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting excellence, innovation, and the highest standards of care in cardiothoracic surgery.

