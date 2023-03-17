AAYNA's Ludhiana Branch recently launched AAYNA Renew Treatment for Glowing and Healthy Skin

New Delhi [India], March 17 (/SRV): AAYNA, a leading provider of cosmetic dermatology and aesthetics treatments in India, has announced the launch of its exclusive AAYNA Renew treatment at its Ludhiana branch. AAYNA Renew is a cutting-edge micro-needling RF (radio frequency) treatment that stimulates collagen production and rejuvenates the skin, leaving it looking smoother, firmer, and more youthful.

AAYNA Renew is a revolutionary procedure designed to cater to a variety of skin problems, including fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, enlarged pores, and uneven skin tone. The procedure is a fusion of radiofrequency and micro-needling that penetrates deeply into the skin's underlying layers and delivers controlled heat that stimulates collagen creation and skin tightening. This dual-action approach results in an even skin tone, a considerable decrease in fine lines and wrinkles, and an overall improvement in skin texture that makes it appear smoother and more supple.

Unlike invasive procedures, AAYNA Renew is a safe and effective option. The treatment is performed by AAYNA's team of experienced medical practitioners and skilled aestheticians, who have been specially trained to perform this advanced skin rejuvenation treatment.

Sharing her thoughts on the launch of AAYNA Renew, Dr Simal Soin, Founder of AAYNA said, "We are thrilled to introduce AAYNA Renew to our Ludhiana clinic. Our team of experts has worked tirelessly to develop this exclusive treatment, which offers our clients a safe and effective way to achieve younger, fresher-looking skin."

AAYNA is a revolutionary concept in the realm of cosmetic dermatology and aesthetics, helmed by Dr Simal Soin, one of India's foremost dermatologists and aesthetic medicine specialists. The brand is committed to providing non-invasive, FDA-approved therapies that are not only safe and affordable but also efficacious. Its team of highly experienced dermatologists offers treatments, meticulously tailored to address every skin and hair-related issue. It has an extensive array of treatments which includes laser hair removal in Delhi and Ludhiana, facelifts, fillers, anti-ageing treatment in Delhi and Ludhiana, waterless medical pedicures, and our exclusive AAYNA Renew treatment.

AAYNA clinics in Delhi and Ludhiana are outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and avant-garde techniques, ensuring that its clients receive the pinnacle of quality care. AAYNA believes that everyone deserves to look and feel their absolute best. With its ability to stimulate collagen production, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin texture and tone, AAYNA Renew is an ideal option for those who want to revitalize their skin and achieve a more youthful, glowing complexion. Book your appointment today at AAYNA's Ludhiana clinic and experience the power of AAYNA Renew. Get an inaugural offer of 20% off.

