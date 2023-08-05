Aayush Retreat: Reconnect Body, Mind, and Soul with Yoga, Ayurveda, and Nature-Starting Aug 20

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 5: AayushBharat, India’s pioneering integrated Ayush platform, is pleased to announce its upcoming transformative experience called Aayush Retreat, starting Aug 20, where participants can embark on a profound journey of self-discovery and transformation. Through the ancient practices of Yoga, Ayurveda, and the healing power of nature, Aayush Retreat offers a unique opportunity to rejuvenate, ignite creativity, and improve overall performance. The retreat will commence at the Aayush Retreat Partner Resort, nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Kukas, Jaipur Delhi Road. The serene ambience of the resort provides the ideal setting for participants to immerse themselves fully in the retreat’s healing journey.

Aayush Retreat offers tailor-made programs that cater to the unique needs of professionals seeking rejuvenation and growth. With flexible timeframes and availability, guests can easily sign up for their preferred retreats. Aayush Retreat’s flagship program, “Regrow,” spanning over 10 days, ensures a comprehensive experience, while the best-selling “Revitalize” program, designed for 3 to 5 days, offers a quick but impactful escape.

The retreat faculty includes Kavita Pant, a globally renowned retreat expert with a dedicated following of 178K followers. Alongside Kavita Pant, participants will be led by Vaibhav Sharma, a Yoga Therapy specialist, and Dr. Sujata Chaudhary, an expert in Panchakarma. Ayurvedic wisdom will be shared by Dr. Sumit Doraya and Dr. Naresh Garg, adding depth to the holistic experience.

“We are thrilled to present Aayush Retreat, an oasis of self-discovery and healing,” said Vaibhav Jain, Co-founder of Aayush Bharat. “Our carefully curated programs are designed to cater to individuals seeking to focus on their health and well-being. We aim to empower participants to regain their vitality and zest for life through Ayurvedic treatments, yoga sessions, and personalized approaches.”

Setting itself apart in the industry, Aayush Retreat is the pioneer in offering retreats for as short as one day, making wellness accessible to all. Thanks to their strong presence in the Ayurveda and Wellness Space, guests can enjoy these transformative experiences at a fraction of the cost without compromising on the quality of services.

Aayush Retreat’s signature program, “Discover the Power of Panchakarma,” takes inspiration from ancient holistic healing practices that address the root cause of disease, promoting overall well-being. Participants of all ages and gender are warmly welcomed to join this life-transforming retreat.

For more information and to secure your spot at Aayush Retreat, please visit aayushretreat.com

