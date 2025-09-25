Aayush Wellness Launches Brain Fuel Capsules

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 25: Aayush Wellness Limited, an Integrated Healthcare Company, proudly announces the launch of its Brain Fuel Capsules, formulated to support cognitive function, memory retention and mental clarity using time-tested herbal ingredients. With this launch, the company continues to expand its nutraceutical product portfolio, addressing one of the most overlooked health challenges in modern society, like poor memory, lack of focus, and a decline in clear thinking."

With the increasing demands of modern life, millions of individuals including students, working professionals, and the elderly are experiencing early signs of cognitive decline, such as forgetfulness, poor concentration, low mental stamina, and emotional fatigue.

Digital dependency, inadequate sleep, constant multitasking, nutritional imbalances, and chronic stress are driving what experts are calling a silent brain health crisis. According to global health estimates, more than one in four adults exhibits signs of cognitive strain before the age of 40 a trend that warrants urgent lifestyle and wellness interventions.

"We believe that true wellness starts from within, and brain health is central to overall well-being," said Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited. "With the launch of Brain Fuel Capsules, we are offering a time-tested solution to one of the most pressing challenges of our generation cognitive fatigue driven by modern lifestyles. This herbal formulation supports long-term mental clarity without the side effects of synthetic alternatives."

The newly launched Brain Fuel Capsules are carefully formulated using a synergistic blend of well-researched and time-honoured herbs, including:

-Brahmi (Bacopa Monnieri) - Known for enhancing memory, learning ability, and mental performance.

-Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) - Helps reduce stress, enhance concentration, and support emotional balance.

-Ginkgo Biloba - Promotes healthy blood circulation to the brain and supports mental alertness and clarity.

-Turmeric Extract (Curcuma Longa - Curcumin) - Offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits to protect brain cells.

-Gotu Kola (Centella Asiatica) - Improves brain function, revitalises the nervous system, and supports mental clarity

Following the Successful launch of Sleep Gummies and Beauty Gummies, this new offering is in line with the company's strategy to capitalise on the $18 billion Indian Nutraceutical industry, which is growing at a CAGR of over 15%. The brain health segment, especially within herbal and natural solutions, is projected to be among the fastest-growing verticals, growing at a CAGR of 14.78% due to increasing mental health awareness, academic and work-related stress, and aging population demographics.

About Aayush Wellness Limited:

(ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1989, is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's integrated healthcare company committed to offering quality products and services to enhance the consumer's well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com or Call 8655611700 for business inquiries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor