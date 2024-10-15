Aayush Wellness Limited - from Rs. 1.95 to Rs. 82.3; a whopping 4120% returns in last 18 months

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: Multibagger Stock: What can be termed as a dream run for any stock, Investors of Aayush Wellness Limited, which is listed on BSE [scrip code: 539528] have seen their wealth grow faster than most of the companies.

In what can be seen as one of the biggest turn-around stories, Investor fortunes have seen a significant shift over the past eighteen months, as Aayush Wellness Limited's stock has surged following a breakout from an extended 8-year consolidation phase. The stock's strong upward momentum has attracted considerable market interest, reflecting growing optimism around the company's future prospects and positioning it as a key performer in recent trading sessions.

Aayush Wellness has established itself in the health and wellness industry for over two decades. It is a smart nutrition brand with a vision to transform the life of people by proving access to high quality products and services at an affordable price. Its products range include:

* Herbal Pan Masala which is tobacco and Supari free. It is a very novel product which targets Rs. 44, 973 Crores Gutka and Pan Masala Market. However, unlike other cancer-causing products, Aayush Herbal Pan Masala is made from all herbal and ayurvedic ingredients which will improve the health of the consumers.

* Nutraceuticals Segment: Aayush Wellness has entered the US $23.8 bn nutraceutical segment by the launch of gummies. As on now it has launched two products Dream Sleep Gummies and beauty vitamins Gummies.

* Dreamy Sleep Gummies address the sleep related challenges faced by people in today's stressful environment.

* Beauty Vitamins Gummies is the company's first product in the US $ 28.9 billion beauty and personal care segment.

The Company products are widely accepted by the market and company plans to launch more high-quality products in the fast-growing nutraceuticals and herbal segments. Company is rapidly expanding in high growth segments all over India. This is also reflecting in the company's stock performance.

After an extensive 8-year consolidation, the stock finally broke out in February 2024. Since then, it has taken off like a rocket, consistently reaching new all-time highs each month. Throughout this journey, the stock experienced healthy corrections in May and July 2024, but these pullbacks were followed by a remarkable resurgence. The stock has since demonstrated exponential growth, showing no signs of slowing down, further bolstering investor confidence in its upward trajectory.

The stock made a low at Rs. 25.20 on July 23, 2024 and from that point it has reached Rs. 82.3 on October 14, 2024, a staggering 226.5% return in two and half months.

Moreover, Rs. 3 lakhs invested on April 05, 2023 would stand at Rs. 1.26 crores as on October 14, 2024. However, this impressive performance could only be achieved by investors who stayed invested throughout the above-mentioned period.

There has been substantial growth in the volume of the trading in shares of the company indicating market wise participation and as per the shareholding pattern filed with the stock exchange several companies and body corporates have substantial stake in the company.

The company has also reported strong financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported 6300% y-o-y sales growth and 183.56% y-o-y profit growth. It is expected that the company will continue to grow at a very high rate due to its aggressive business expansion strategies.

Aayush Wellness is a small-cap multi-bagger with a current market capitalization of Rs262 crores. The company operates in the rapidly expanding healthcare and nutraceuticals sector. The company features a strong product line-up, including Herbal Pan Masala, Sleep Gummies, and Beauty Gummies. With plans to introduce more products in the near future, the company is well-positioned for exponential growth in both revenues and profitability. Notably, Aayush Wellness is debt-free and maintains a positive cash flow, further enhancing its financial stability and growth potential.

As it appears the present move is just a start of a mega bull run in the healthcare segment which has seen huge interest from people since the co-vid 19 pandemic.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor