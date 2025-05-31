Aayush Wellness's FY25 Revenue Rockets 8,645%, Net Profit Soars 489%

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 31: Aayush Wellness Limited (BSE:539528), India's leading preventive healthcare company, has reported excellent results for the financial year 2024-25, reflecting robust growth.

The company registered revenue of Rs. 7,338.59 lakh for the financial year 2024-25, a remarkable surge of 8,645% from Rs. 83.92 lakh in the previous financial year. The company's net profit for 2024-25 stood at Rs. 336.58 lakh, reflecting a growth of 489% over the profit of Rs. 57.18 lakh in the previous fiscal year.

Aayush Wellness registered a net profit of Rs. 109.3 lakh in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, an increase of 546.6% from Rs. 16.85 lakh in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year. Revenue for the latest quarter was Rs. 2,236.81 lakh, an increase of 59,000% over the previous year, underscoring strong demand for its health and wellness portfolio.

Commenting on the excellent financial performance, Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited, said, "We have demonstrated remarkable growth in the last quarter and the whole of the financial year. The revenue, EBITDA and net profit for the financial year were the highest yet in our history. There is strong momentum across all our product verticals, and with several new launches lined up, we are confident of accelerating our growth in the coming quarters."

The shares of Aayush Wellness closed at Rs. 134.28 on Friday, 2% higher than the previous close. The shares have been on a roll and are up by more than 10% in the past week, 51% in the last month, 103% in the last three months, and 689% in the last year. The stock has delivered more than 6,500% returns in the last two years and a staggering 9,000% in the last three years.

Strengthening its presence in the healthcare market, Aayush Wellness launched its first healthcare centre in Mumbai's Virar. At its core is a smart Health ATM capable of performing a wide range of diagnostic tests in just 2-3 minutes. The innovation not only enables early detection and preventive care but also empowers individuals, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to take charge of their health in an accessible, cost-effective manner.

Aayush Wellness focuses on critical areas such as tobacco de-addiction, nutrition, and holistic health improvement. Its offerings include Dreamy Sleep Gummies, Beauty Vitamin Gummies, and Aayush Herbal Masala, and it is poised to capture opportunities in the rapidly growing nutritional and fortified food segments.

Established in 1989, Aayush Wellness Limited (BSE: 539528) is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. It is India's leading preventive healthcare company, committed to offering quality products and services to enhance consumer well-being. The company continues to lead in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services.

