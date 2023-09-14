AB de Villiers and Pooja Hegde roped in to become the face of SuperWin

Brand ambassadors of SuperWin Pooja Hegde and AB de Villiers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: AB de Villiers and Pooja Hedge are the face for the newest entry in the online gaming realm, SuperWin. This huge partnership is the perfect first step for SuperWin as it launched as early as last month. Online gaming is swiftly becoming an integral part of the way people enjoy sport, gaining popularity worldwide. Fans can now feel like genuine stakeholders in what happens on the field, rather than be mere spectators sitting in the stands.

ABD, the legendary cricketer, who is known world over at Mr. 360 is ecstatic on his partnership with SuperWin and looks forward to the footing that the brand is set to capture in India. De Villiers excelled in all formats of the game, thriving at the heart of the South African national team from 2004 until 2018. He also became one of the brightest stars of the Indian Premier League, playing many memorable innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore, often in partnership with his teammate and friend, Virat Kohli.

“Winning is the part of the game that all of us as professional athletes and even those that aspire to be in their own right. I’m really happy to associate with SuperWin as I am confident that they will imbibe everything that it means to be in sport which is having fun, being part of a community and of course, finally, the desire to win big.” Said AB de Villiers on the association with SuperWin.

Pooja Hegde is someone that has captured the imagination of not just the South but the entire country with her prolific body of work and is currently one of the brightest stars in the industry. Hegde won the SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu for her performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) and Most Eligible Bachelor (2021). She was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Oka Laila Kosam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Aravinda SamethaVeera Raghava (2018). Her other commercially successful films include Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), Maharshi (2019), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019), Housefull 4 (2019), Cirkus (2022), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan (2023).

“I am excited to see the innovation that SuperWin brings to the table. It is inspiring to be a part of the SuperWin family and I look forward to being part of such a vibrant community that makes sports so interactive” Said Pooja Hegde on her association with SuperWin.

SuperWin was founded in 2023 and provides a sports and gaming exchange and is gaining massive popularity within users owing to its no conditions applied Sign Up bonus where Rs 1000 will be credited in the users’ wallet as soon as they register.SuperWin also offers a deposit bonus which is 350% on first deposit and 50% on the second which will be instantly credited. The digital age has revolutionized many industries, and online gaming is no exception. With platforms like Superwin leading the charge, players can expect immersive experiences, high-quality graphics, and seamless gameplay. SuperWin provides a state of the art gaming experience. Explore the world of online gaming on www.SuperWin.co

A SuperWin spokesperson said: “We are excited to work alongside ABD and Pooja Hedge to celebrate the spirit of sport and as we look forward to a successful association with them, we are confident that they will only add value to the brand in its plans to become an Indian dominated global platform.”

