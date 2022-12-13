AB de Villiers becomes the face of FairPlay

AB de Villiers- the new face of Fairplay

Mumbai, December 13: AB de Villiers has entered into a long-term partnership with FairPlay, the fast-growing sports and gaming exchange.

Online gaming is swiftly becoming an integral part of the way people enjoy sports, gaining popularity worldwide. Fans can now feel like genuine stakeholders in what happens on the field rather than mere spectators sitting in the stands.

ABD, the legendary cricketer admired around the globe for redefining the art of batting, is excited to become a FairPlay ambassador.

“Fair play has always been at the heart of everything I have done,” says the upbeat South African, “so it feels like a natural fit. We want people to have fun, to be careful and responsible in everything they do… and, of course, to play to win.”

De Villiers excelled in all game formats, thriving at the heart of the South African national team from 2004 until 2018. He also became one of the brightest stars of the Indian Premier League, playing many memorable innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore, often in partnership with his teammate and friend, Virat Kohli.

He is widely known and admired as ‘Mr 360’. His performances and personality are indelibly woven into the history of the game, and his presence remains part of the future.

FairPlay was founded in 2019 and provides a sports and gaming exchange for cricket and 30 other premium sports. It is known for regularly offering the highest odds in the market, ensuring value to users. Research confirms FairPlay is India’s most trusted sports and gaming exchange.

Mr 360, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, in partnership with FairPlay, is setting new standards in its field… it’s the perfect match!

A FairPlay spokesperson said: “We are excited to work alongside ABD and to celebrate the spirit of sport which he represents. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

