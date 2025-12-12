AB InBev and International Cricket Council Announce Landmark Global Partnership

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH), the world's leading brewer, will become the Official Global Partner for all major ICC tournaments starting in 2026. The partnership will be led by Budweiser 0.0, Budweiser's no-alcohol beer in India, with other ABI mega brands activating in Europe and Africa.

From attending a match live in-stadium to watching one at a bar or pub with friends, with a lower alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and no-alcohol options like Budweiser 0.0, it is the natural choice to enjoy responsibly. Through this partnership with the ICC, AB InBev will create more moments of cheers, choice and celebration for cricket fans of legal drinking age all over the world.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the International Cricket Council. Budweiser has been at the heart of celebrations in India for two decades, and as the leading premium beer brand in the country, this is the perfect moment to bring our passion for celebration to the sport that brings millions together. Our ambition is to elevate every cricket moment - from the roar in the stands to the chants in living rooms - and shine the spotlight on the fans who make the game iconic. Together with the ICC, we will deliver world-class experiences that make cricket celebrations unmistakably Budweiser - proudly, responsibly, and always in the hands of those who make the moment matter," said Kartikeya Sharma, President, AB InBev India

ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta, said: "Cricket is one of the world's most loved sports with more than two billion fans and ICC events are its largest platforms for passion, while AB InBev has been at the forefront of creating experiential activations to grow and deepen fandom. This partnership is a natural alliance between organizations striving to elevate moments, create memories and deliver experiences via innovation in avenues for fan engagement. We welcome AB InBev to the ICC's august list of commercial partners and look forward to co-delivering multi-modal event experiences across our tournaments and amplifying excitement for the sport around the world."

Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev, Marcel Marcondes, said: "Cricket is one of the world's most popular and fastest-growing sports, and we are excited to connect with fans on this mega platform. Beer is the beverage for socialization and moderation, and our partnership with the ICC provides another occasion for our brands to create unforgettable experiences for consumers everywhere."

The partnership includes all major ICC men's and women's events through 2027 including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India & Sri Lanka, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK, the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 in Sri Lanka, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 in England and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor