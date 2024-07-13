Abacate International Brings Premium Avocados to Gurugram's Doorstep in Just 10 Minutes with Blinkit

Abacate International

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13: Abacate International, a leading importer of avocados is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new campaign aimed in Gurugram.This campaign aims to deliver ripe and ready-to-eat avocados to the bustling city of Gurugram within 10 minutes via Blinkit, creating a new standard for convenience and freshness in the avocado market.

"We are delighted to bring our premium Abacate Mini Gems avocados to the vibrant community of Gurugram," said Abdul Kadir Memon, Director and Head of Business Development and Procurement at Abacate International. "Our avocados are not just any avocados; they are perfectly portioned, single-serving fruits that are ripe and ready to eat. Thanks to our patented packaging design, these avocados maintain their freshness and quality from farm to doorstep."

The patented packaging, a result of six months of rigorous design and testing, ensures that each avocado is carefully kept elevated from the ground with ample airflow to maintain its freshness. This innovative design is shaped like an avocado, making it not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing.

Shahid Patka, Director and Head of Sales and Operations at Abacate International, added, "Our goal is to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone. With Blinkit's rapid delivery service, we can ensure that our customers in Gurugram receive their avocados in peak condition, ready to be enjoyed right away."

This exclusive promotion in Gurugram is a strategic move by Abacate International to double Blinkit's avocado sales in the region. The company plans to leverage its Instagram page to directly engage with the tech-savvy, educated, and entrepreneurial audience of Gurugram. Daily posts and reels will highlight the convenience and quality of Abacate Mini Gems, encouraging residents to order and experience the difference.

"We understand that the people of Gurugram are always on the move and value convenience without compromising on quality," said Abdul Kadir Memon. "By promoting our avocados through Instagram, we aim to create a buzz and make our avocados a staple in every household."

The campaign emphasizes the benefits of the Abacate Mini Gems avocados - perfect for a quick snack, breakfast, or office lunch. Delivered in just 10 minutes via the Blinkit app, these avocados are set to become a favorite among Gurugram residents.

Abacate International is confident that this focused campaign will not only boost sales but also establish the brand as a leader in the avocado market in India.

Abacate International, headquartered in Mumbai with branches in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, is one of India's top avocado importers. Over the past three years, the company has played a pivotal role in transforming avocados from a luxury item to an everyday essential for Indian shoppers. Committed to making high-quality avocados accessible at affordable prices across India, Abacate International's vision is to integrate avocados seamlessly into the daily diets of Indian consumers. Their innovative approach, including quick commerce delivery within 10 minutes, underscores their dedication to convenience and quality. The company's relentless efforts have significantly contributed to the booming avocado industry in India, reflecting their hard work and forward-thinking strategy. Abacate International continues to pave the way for a healthier and more accessible future for avocados in India.

