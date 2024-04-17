ABB India Enhances Portfolio with Launch of Two Energy Efficient Motor Ranges for Sustainable Industrial Growth

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17: ABB India has introduced its latest IEC Low Voltage IE4 cast iron super premium efficiency motors in 71-132 frame sizes and IE3 Aluminum Motors in 71 - 90 frame sizes for reliable and energy efficient solutions in India. Launched on global platform and manufactured in India, these motors are tailored for a range of industries including water & wastewater, packaging, food & beverage, metals, cement & mining, plastics & rubber, and HVAC applications. The flexible design of these motors supports applications across pumps, conveyors, centrifuges, compressors, extruders, fans mixers, amongst others. Both these motors will help customers save energy, cost, reduce emissions as well as improve reliability and productivity.

"ABB India's newly launched range of small frame IE4 super premium efficiency motors and IE3 Aluminum motors are a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing in India. With a blend of efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, these motors provide customers with a competitive edge in terms of productivity and operational excellence, while minimizing environmental impact. With the small frame Cast Iron IE4 motors, we are proud to enable our customers to be able to adopt IE4 efficiency standards throughout the entire range. Both these products not only symbolize precision engineering but also embody ABB India's dedication to empowering industries with locally produced, energy-efficient solutions," commented Sanjeev Arora, President, Motion Business, ABB India.

The new small frame IE4 motors in output ranging from 0.18-7.5kW are easy to customize in order to match customers' specific requirements, making them the cost-effective choice for a wide range of applications. These motors have better accelerating torques and higher withstand time making it flexible for heavy applications. Their robust design engineered with high quality material and proven performance are tested in NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited labs. They are of IE4 efficiency rating at full load and maximum efficiency at operating point (70% - 80%) along with reducing emissions.

The new Aluminum motors are equipped to produce an output ranging from 0.18-2.2kW and are specially engineered to meet demands of applications requiring light weight and corrosion-resistant equipment. The Aluminum motors provide better heat dissipation which makes them more reliable with a longer life, along with low weight which is used in these machines to add flexibility to the system. The aluminum components, built with High Pressure Die-casted (HPDC) process and shot blasting for a precise finish, along with C3 corrosion class painting promises increased durability.

With a steadfast focus on leveraging cutting-edge energy efficiency technology and drawing upon strong domain expertise, ABB continues to redefine industry standards. ABB's wide range of LV motors stands as a testament to unwavering pursuit of performance and reliability, essential components in achieving optimized total cost of ownership. As industries propel towards growth, ABB is poised to further integrate sustainable materials into its offerings, ensuring its customers not only meet but exceed their operational goals while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

ABB Motion, a global leader in motors and drives, is at the core of accelerating a more productive and sustainable future. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to contribute to energy efficient, decarbonizing and circular solutions for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services we support our customers and partners to achieve better performance, safety and reliability. We deliver motor driven solutions for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Building on over 140 years of domain expertise in electric powertrains, our more than 22,000 employees across 100 countries learn and improve every day. go.abb/motion

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

