ABB India Launches Innovative Wireless Home Automation Solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: ABB India, a global leader in electrification and automation, has announced the launch of ABB-free@home® in India, a Smart Home automation system with enhanced interoperability. This cutting-edge and comprehensive wireless home automation solution is designed to enhance comfort, security, and energy efficiency for the residential segment. It allows users to integrate and control additional elements such as white good appliances, third party devices as well as EV chargers, through a single interface.

The ABB-free@home® system includes a Matter Bridge Add-on. Matter is an emerging, open-source connectivity standard for smart homes, allowing for seamless cross-functionality with a wide variety of smart devices. This allows users to expand and customize their smart home setups by integrating various devices and appliances as part of a unique ecosystem.

ABB-free@home® can be integrated with platforms like Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. Designed to be user-friendly, this intuitive system is also compatible with household appliances and sound systems from brands like Philips Hue, LEDVANCE, Sonoro, Miele, HomeConnect, Faber, CoolAutomation, Sonos, making it even more versatile and convenient for users.

"As Indian infrastructure continues to grow with an increasing focus on townships and the residential space, the smart home market is booming with opportunities for innovation and enhanced living. ABB-free@home helps contribute to the creation of green buildings and sustainable cities as through the optimization of energy consumption homeowners and occupants can help reduce their carbon footprint, of residential buildings. This aligns with India's sustainability goals and can play a vital role in the nation's journey transition towards achieving net-zero goals," said Kiran Dutt, President - Electrification Business, ABB India.

ABB-free@home® is an ideal solution for real estate developers and infrastructure planners, enhancing the appeal and value of their projects in a market demanding smart, connected, and energy-efficient homes. The system is suitable for new constructions and retrofit projects due to its compatibility with a wide range of devices, easy installation, and adaptability.

Collaborations with trusted third-party systems and ABB-free@home® enable residents to be able to use their personal devices to monitor and manage a full spectrum of Lighting, Shading, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), monitor Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Door communication, smart home appliances, energy, security systems from a single application. Proactively managing appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines to operate off-peak, for example, assures lower energy costs, making it future proof. Along with this, the ABB-free@home® Next app further enhances this automation by enabling remote home control from anywhere, accessible via smartphone or tablet. The system also ensures robust security thanks to encrypted communications, making it an ideal choice for a safe, secure, and smart living environment.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

ABB Electrification is a global technology leader making efficient and reliable use of electricity from source to socket possible. With more than 50,000 employees across 100 countries, we collaborate with our customers and partners to solve the world's greatest challenges in electrical distribution and energy management. We help businesses, industry, and consumers run their facilities and homes efficiently and reliably. As the energy transition accelerates, we are electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way. go.abb/electrification

