ABB unifies motor and drive in a streamlined plug-and-play platform

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: ABB's new LV Titanium Variable Speed Motor platform delivers the benefits of a high-efficiency motor and variable speed drive (VSD) technology in a single, compact, customizable, plug-and-play solution that enables industrial customers to minimize their energy consumption, save money and reduce carbon emissions.

The LV Titanium offers a simple and cost-effective way to provide IE5 Ultra-Premium efficiency for pumps, compressors and many other applications. As a drop-in replacement for existing direct-online (DOL) induction motors, the Variable Speed Motor provides an easy upgrade path to a VSD-driven motor with a fast ROI.

The innovative LV Titanium platform is far more than a drive simply bolted on to a motor. Instead, it is engineered as a fully integrated concept, with an advanced drive module purpose-designed from the outset for optimal performance with a high efficiency permanent magnet (PM) motor. This sleek, streamlined design, with the axial drive mounted on the end of the motor, saves space and makes the LV Titanium ideal for applications like vertical pumps. It is also remarkably quiet in operation.

A further advantage of the LV Titanium is that it can operate over a wide range of speed and torque requirements, with the capability to deliver high torque at low speeds.

"We developed the LV Titanium in collaboration with customers who asked us to help them achieve energy savings and reduced carbon emissions without installation complexity," said Stefan Floeck, Division President, IEC Low Voltage Motors at ABB. "This Variable Speed Motor delivers just that - advanced performance in a compact, user-friendly and speed-controlled motor package that draws on our decades of application expertise."

Plug-and-play functionality means the LV Titanium needs no commissioning, as the fully integrated motor and drive are commissioned and optimized to work together before leaving the factory. This makes installation fast and easy, with no need for cabinets or electrical rooms, and specially trained personnel are not required.

The LV Titanium has an intuitive control panel with customer friendly analog and digital inputs and outputs (I/O) together with a simple built-in PLC, while its connectivity features include the Modbus RTU communications protocol for easy integration with PLCs and other control devices.

Thanks to its compact design and high power density, the Variable Speed Motor is at least two frame sizes smaller than comparable induction motors, making it suitable for installations where space is at a premium, such as in replacing older, inefficient motors.

The possibilities for energy cost savings by switching to the LV Titanium are illustrated by comparing it with a conventional, standalone, fixed speed motor in a 7.5 kW centrifugal pumping application - one of the main sweet spots for the IE5 Variable Speed Motor.

The possibilities for energy cost savings by switching to the LV Titanium are illustrated by comparing it with a conventional, standalone, fixed speed IE3 motor in a 7.5 kW centrifugal pumping application - one of the main sweet spots for the IE5 Variable Speed Motor. The annual savings on the electricity bill are estimated at approximately ₹1.8 lakh based on a typical energy cost for India ₹9/kWh. At the same time, there is an yearly reduction of ~14,200 kg in CO2 emissions based on the average carbon intensity factor of 708 g/kWh. (source - https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/carbon-intensity-electricity).

The LV Titanium Variable Speed Motor is currently available in smaller sizes from 1.5 kW while the platform will expand to cover applications up to 30 kW for a wide range of industrial sectors - from water treatment and chemical processing to food and beverage. In addition to being available off the shelf, the motor can be customized to suit specific customer requirements.

With its groundbreaking efficiency, versatility, robustness, and compact design, the LV Titanium is poised to transform industrial operations worldwide by offering a forward-thinking solution that not only meets current needs but also anticipates future industry demands.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB Motion, a global leader in motors and drives, is at the core of accelerating a more productive and sustainable future. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to contribute to energy efficient, decarbonizing and circular solutions for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services we support our customers and partners to achieve better performance, safety and reliability. To help the world's industries outrun - leaner and cleaner, we deliver motor-driven solutions for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Building on over 140 years of domain expertise in electric powertrains, our more than 23,000 employees across 100 countries learn and improve every day. go.abb/motion

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719575/Titanium_Speed_Motor.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor