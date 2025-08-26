Abbott Launches Next-Gen FreeStyle Libre® 2 Plus with Continuous Glucose Readings Every Minute & Optional Alarms

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Abbott, the global healthcare company, today announced the launch of the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor, Abbott's latest addition to the FreeStyle Libre sensor portfolio. This innovative device offers automatic glucose readings every minute straight to your phone, empowering people with diabetes to manage their condition with confidence, precision, and ease. People living with diabetes can see their glucose readings, without having to scan, and receive alerts automatically on their compatible[3] smartphone when low glucose levels [4] or high glucose levels4 happen, letting them make informed decisions.

With 101 million people living with diabetes, India is home to the second-largest diabetes population in the world.[5] This staggering number highlights the urgent need for accessible, real-time tools like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) to help people manage their diabetes confidently and proactively. Glucose monitoring, alongside appropriate therapy, is key to managing the condition and preventing complications.[6]

"Abbott's pioneering FreeStyle Libre technology is transforming the way diabetes is managed for over seven million individuals across the globe. We are thrilled to introduce this life-changing innovation to India, where it holds immense potential to empower people to be able to manage the condition better," said Dr. Kenneth Lee, Regional Medical Affairs Director, Asia Pacific, Diabetes Division, Abbott. "FreeStyle Libre2 Plus performance meets robust accuracy standards [7],[8] to ensure reliable glucose readings for all intended patient populations and glycemic ranges. It gives people the freedom to monitor their glucose levels without routine fingersticks, helping them make more informed decisions."

Studies show that FreeStyle Libre technology can help reduce low blood sugar episodes by up to 43%[9], a 0.9% to 1.5% drop in HbA1c levels[10], and even cut hospital visits by 66%[11]. Libre technology has been shown to reduce cardiovascular complication risk by 78%[12] in people with Type 1 diabetes post-severe hypoglycemia, and lower hospitalization risk for stroke and diabetes-related complications by 44%[13] in insulin-treated Type 2 diabetes.[14]. And for caregivers, real-time alerts offer peace of mind and the chance to act before situations get serious.

How The FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus Works

The FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus uses near-field communication (NFC) and bluetooth technology with optional alarms providing continuous glucose data to a compatible smartphone. [15],[16] Sensor can be worn on the back of the arm for up to 15 days and can be activated via a quick scan using a compatible phone. People living with diabetes see real-time glucose levels every minute, historical trends and patterns, and arrows showing where glucose levels are going without having to fingerstick[17]. Parents and caregivers can also automatically receive glucose readings and set customizable alarms helping provide further peace of mind. Additionally, people using FreeStyle LibreLink can share information with their healthcare professional and caregivers through LibreView and LibreLinkUp, digital health tools that are also part of the FreeStyle Libre platform. LibreView is a secure, cloud-based diabetes management system that enables the patient to share their glucose insights with their healthcare provider helping him take timely intervention. LibreLinkUp is a mobile app for parents and caregivers, allowing them to easily check glucose history and trends for a child, elderly parent or loved ones managing diabetes.

"I've always believed in the power of technology. But it wasn't until my mother-in-law was diagnosed with diabetes that I truly understood how transformative the right tools can be. We were constantly worried about sudden drops in her sugar levels, especially at night or when she was alone," says Sameera Reddy, Actor & Influencer. "Using the FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus has changed it all. The real-time accurate updates, the alerts, the ability to track trendsit gave us back a sense of control. I could be away for work and still know she was okay. She feels more confident and more independent. That kind of reassurance is priceless."

FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus is now available across India for adults and children aged 2 and above, including women with gestational diabetes.

