AbbVie Employees Volunteer to Make an Impact on over 1100 Lives in Asia with 9th Annual "Week of Possibilities"

PRNewswire

Singapore, July 24: AbbVie employees in Asia participated in its ninth annual Week of Possibilities (WOP) volunteering program, which unites employees around the world with a single purpose to give back to local communities with volunteering to advance health equity.

From June 12 to July 12, over 900 employees joined forces with trusted non-profit organizations to participate in hands-on volunteer projects to benefit local communities such as environmental sustainability, building therapeutic aids for children with cerebral palsy, or donation drives for orphanages. The participating locations included Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Taiwan, and South Korea.

"At AbbVie, our steadfast commitment to the Asian community inspires us to engage in meaningful volunteer activities. We are excited to join forces with our respected partners across Asia, harnessing our shared resources to make a significant impact on the lives of children, seniors, people with disabilities, and the environment," stated Peggy Wu, Vice President, Asia, AbbVie.

The ninth WOP unites colleagues around the world by helping improve health equity through community service. This involves tackling social determinants of health such as access to healthy food, safe housing, quality education, and economic factors like poverty and unemployment, aiming to provide lasting solutions rather than temporary fixes. AbbVie supports strong communities through environmental improvement activities, donation drives, and enhanced educational opportunities for children.

Providing aid for children, employees from India, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines organized community welfare and healthcare activities such as repainting, cleaning, and repairing school facilities, and creating therapeutic aids. They spent quality time with young adults with Cerebral Palsy, running donation drives for underprivileged children and families, and workshops for Special Education Needs (SEN) children. In helping the elderly, employees in Singapore and India engaged in activities to improve the well-being of the elderly by spending time with them, hosting cultural events, and conducting terrarium-making sessions for them.

"This was my first time participating in a senior engagement activity with AbbVie. I wasn't quite sure about starting conversations, but the seniors were eager to share their experiences.", said Yee Hwee Tan, from the Singapore team at AbbVie.

Employees from Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand participated in diverse activities for sustainability and a healthy environment. These efforts included planting and weeding in paddy fields, installing moss walls for air purification, mangrove planting, seedling transplantation, water treatment initiatives, and educating children on the importance of sustainability. Over 500 employees from these locations were involved in carrying out these environmental, agricultural, and rural protection activities.

Jason Low, from AbbVie's Malaysia team, said, "Joining the Mangrove Planting was not only a great way to spend my Saturday, but it also made me realize the impact we can have on the environment. It was fulfilling to contribute to the preservation of our natural resources."

AbbVie's Week of Possibilities started in 2014 and is now a signature tradition for the company. It is funded in part by the AbbVie Foundation and focuses on voluntary service in the local communities in which AbbVie employees live and work around the world.

You can view images of AbbVie's Week of Possibilities volunteer initiatives in Asia here.

Learn more about AbbVie's Week of Possibilities at www.abbvie.com/givesback and AbbVie's ongoing commitment to local communities in its 2023 ESG Action Report.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas - immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About the AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to drive transformative change in communities worldwide so that everyone can live their healthiest life. We are committed to advancing health equity through innovative, community-led partnerships and through our employee impact programs around the world. For more information, please visit www.abbviefoundation.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor