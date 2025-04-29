Abha Surgy Centre Honours Four Women Achievers with Abha Surgy Centre Presents Anyatama - Anya Naarir Golpo Award

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29: Abha Surgy Centre, a leading IVF and Gynaecology centre of Eastern India, as a part of their 30th anniversary hosted the first edition of Abha Surgy Centre Presents Anyatama - Anya Naarir Golpo award to honour the outstanding achievements of four exceptional women from diverse fields. Ms Chandrima Bhattacharya, Hon'ble Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Land & Land Reforms, Refugee & Rehabilitation, Government of West Bengal graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and conferred the award to one of the winners.

In a momentous celebration of courage and trailblazing spirit, four exceptional women were honoured for their groundbreaking contributions in their respective fields. The esteemed winners of the inaugural edition of Abha Surgy Centre Presents Anyatama - Anya Naarir Golpo award were Ms Pratima Poddar, Ms Tumpa Das, Ms Taniya Sanyal & Ms Debjani Mookherjee. Each of the winners were handed over a trophy, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 50,000.

"At Abha Surgy Centre, we come across various women and most of them having a captivating story to tell and their zest towards life, overcoming various obstacles, are remarkable. So, as a part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, we thought of honouring unsung women achievers, who, with their determination, have created a difference in society. We are thus extremely proud to start an annual award, Abha Surgy Centre Presents Anyatama - Anya Naarir Golpo, to honour the outstanding accomplishments of four women across various walks of life. Each of these women achievers, who we have the privilege of honouring, have an inspiring and fascinating journey and through their work have left an indelible mark in the society," said Dr Bani Kumar Mitra, Founder & Chief Consultant, Abha Surgy Centre.

The awards were presented by eminent personalities, including legendary singer Padma Bhushan Ms Usha Uthup, acclaimed filmmaker, Ms Nandita Roy, renowned Manipuri Dancer, Ms Priti Patel, Ms Manabi Bandopadhyay, India's first transgender Principal of a college, Dr Sister A Nirmala, Teacher-in-Charge, Loreto College and Ms Apala Dutta, Principal, Birla Bharati School.

"Through Abha Surgy Centre Presents Anyatama - Anya Naarir Golpo we are not just acknowledging the remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication of these four talented women who have set a benchmark of excellence, inspiring countless individuals, but also telling their story to the world. This award is a testament to the invincible spirit of women who continue to inspire us with their perseverance," said Dr Konkon Das Mitra, Director & Chief Embryologist, Abha Surgy Centre.

As a fitting tribute to these women achievers, there was a Live performance by Padma Bhushan Ms Usha Uthup after the award ceremony. The entire event was hosted by renowned actress, Ms Gargee Roy Chowdhury, who also is the face of Abha Surgy Centre in their latest advertising campaign, which was launched this evening amidst much fanfare.

AWARD WINNERS PROFILES

Ms Pratima Poddar is the first woman bus driver in Bengal. She originally worked as a bus conductor, before stepping up to drive after her husband's accident. She has indeed become a role model for women in traditionally male-dominated profession. Her story has contributed in changing perceptions and empowering women in Kolkata's public transport sector.

Ms Tumpa Das is Bengal's first woman to take up the job of a Cremator. Coming from a family of cremators, Tumpa initially wanted to be a nurse and accordingly pursued a career. But poor pay and subsequently the death of his father made her take up the job of a cremator at the age of 19. Ten years down the line, she has performed the last rites of over 5000 people.

Ms Taniya Sanyal made history in 2018 by joining AAI as India's first female aviation firefighter and later became AAI's first female trainer at the Fire Service Training Center in Kolkata. She is the only woman among 100+ men at the Delhi Fire Training Center who underwent an intense 5-month training and received equal treatment from trainers along with strong support from her peers.

Ms Debjani Mookherjee is a social entrepreneur who started Nanighar, an initiative, to support homemakers their long-cherished dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur and financially independent. With a vision to transform lives, she believes that every woman deserves an opportunity to thrive. Till date, 500+ women empowered through skill development and entrepreneurship programs through Nanighar.

