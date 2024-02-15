Abhasa Luxury Rehabilitation Centers Pave the Way for Holistic Addiction Treatment in India

PRNewswire

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15: India has very few luxury rehabilitation centers to cater to the addiction menace that is constantly rising, be it substance abuse, drugs, alcohol, gambling, mobile phones, depression, neuro disorders etc. Of the handful of rehabilitation centers, Abhasa truly stands apart. Offering an exclusive women's center in Coimbatore, for instance, is the first of many on their list.

"There are nearly 40 drug and alcohol luxury rehab centers in India, and these centers are brick-by-brick building a strong foundation for long-term recovery of patients. Indians, today, have the financial freedom to spend more on the best rehabilitation centers in India, as they demand to get their near and dear ones treated only in the best. With over 1500 patients being treated since its doors opened in Coimbatore and then in Karjat, Maharashtra, Abhasa has made its name when it comes to luxury rehabilitation centers in India," said Gayathri Arvind, CEO and MD, Abhasa.

What goes into building a strong foundation is firstly, those who receive treatment at the best luxury rehabs in India are more comfortable being in such a safe environment where they feel they are loved. Secondly, family members ought to educate themselves on what an addiction is and what should be done to help their loved ones. It is also advised to attend meetings and reach out to others who have gone through such situations and how they overcame these difficulties.

Once everyone comes to terms and accepts that there is an issue that needs to be patiently handled with love and care, the rehabilitation center manages and treats the patient using evidence-based therapies, such as:

Therapy: Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and motivational interviewing. This helps the individuals change negative thought patterns and behaviors.

One size does not fit all: Luxury Rehab Centers prefer to follow individualized treatment plans addressing each person's specific needs and challenges.

Support: Peer support, such as group therapy sessions and 12-step meetings, helps individuals connect with others who are going through similar experiences.

After these are taken care of, follows aftercare planning, which takes a holistic approach and includes physical, emotional, and spiritual requirements. Even hypnotherapy, music, yoga, sports and art therapy are encouraged, to ensure every individual emerges clean, sober and positive about life.

About Abhasa

Abhasa was started in 2019 at Coimbatore and opened its third centre, exclusively for women, in Coimbatore in 2023. The organization follows a holistic approach towards treating its patients who come to Abhasa and leave the centre in 90 days, fully recovered.

The success of Abhasa is due to its holistic way of treating patients. Their holistic treatments, carefully created after six years of intense research, understanding the pain points of patients, and family members, and the limitations of rehab centers across India, made them create this program that has been a runaway success.

