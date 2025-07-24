Abhay Bhutada Foundation: Bridging Gaps, Building Dreams With Education

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 24: Founded in Pune in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation works to uplift underprivileged communities with a special focus on education and empowerment. Guided by its founder, CA Abhay Bhutada, the foundation's mission is rooted in providing practical solutions where they are needed most. Since its establishment, it has gained the trust of many communities, gradually becoming a steady presence for positive change in India.

Abhay Bhutada brings over fifteen years of experience in commercial and retail lending, as well as a background in accountancy. While he has built a career in finance, he has also consistently supported social development. This is why he is also the Chairman of Abhay Bhutada Foundation. As he notes, "When we nurture minds and open doors to learning, we don't just change one life, we change entire communities for generations to come." This approach shapes the foundation's work in creating meaningful and lasting support for growth at the community level.

Core Focus Areas: Education, Healthcare, and Sports

The foundation centers its efforts on advancing education, healthcare access, and sports. It funds scholarships for under-resourced students, invests in building and renovating school facilities, and provides learning materials to help improve classroom experiences. Sports and health-related initiatives are also supported as part of a broader vision to foster well-rounded growth. By blending immediate assistance with strategies for long-term improvement, the foundation aims for sustainable impact.

Empowering the Next Generation Through Hands-On Learning

Education is a primary focus of the foundation's programs. The LearnByDoing initiative encourages students to apply and test their knowledge through hands-on kits and interactive exploration. Financial assistance is made available to both merit-based and need-based students. Instead of only memorizing theory, learners are encouraged to build, experiment, and solve real-world problems, strengthening critical thinking and practical skills.

Recognizing India's increasing need for expertise in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the foundation has prioritized STEM education. Through LearnByDoing, schools in areas like Maval, Mulshi, and villages such as Kelgaon, Bursewadi, Dhanore, Bahul, Bhose, Thakarwadi, Malegaon, and Sangise have received STEM kits. These resources give students exposure to areas like robotics and 3D printing, helping them develop future-ready skills.

The foundation also values the importance of enthusiasm and enjoyment in learning. It regularly hosts competitions, quizzes, and small research projects on forward-thinking subjects like "Robotics in Daily Life" and "The Future of Renewable Energy." These activities encourage students to be curious and inventive.

Building Community through Culture and Collaboration

The Abhay Bhutada Foundation extends its support beyond the classroom. Its involvement with community projects is reflected in partnerships such as the one with Shivsrushti, a cultural theme park in Ambegaon Budruk, Pune. A donation of Rs 51 lakh allowed the park to offer reduced entry costs for a limited time. This gave people from various backgrounds access to local heritage and educational experiences.

By working with local organizations and supporting cultural development, the foundation helps to keep cultural appreciation alive while making learning inclusive and accessible.

About the Foundation & Its Commitment to Lasting Impact

Under the leadership of CA Abhay Bhutada, the foundation strives to improve education, culture, healthcare, and sports for underserved groups. Believing that every child deserves the chance to succeed, the foundation delivers programs aimed at helping children and communities.

To date, more than 50,000 lives have benefited from the foundation's initiatives. With a focus on practical, grassroots solutions, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation continues to support students, educators, and families in building a stronger future.

