Abhay Bhutada Foundation donates Rs 5 crore to CM Relief Fund for flood victims in Maharashtra

Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Chairman – Abhay Bhutada Foundation, presenting a cheque for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Delivering a powerful message of unity and compassion, Abhay Bhutada Foundation has announced a contribution of ₹8 crore to support flood-affected regions across Maharashtra. Of this, ₹5 crore has been donated to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, to aid immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts following the devastating floods that struck several parts of the state.

Entrepreneur, philanthropist and Chairman of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, CA Abhay Bhutada, personally handed over a cheque of ₹5 crore to the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Mr. Fadnavis acknowledged the significance of this gesture, emphasizing how such contributions strengthen the government's ongoing rehabilitation initiatives.

In addition to the donation made to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the foundation has also extended ₹3 crore in aid to local organizations actively working in the flood-hit districts of Marathwada. The objective of this support is to help farmers and families rebuild their homes, livelihoods, and hope after suffering severe losses in the floods.

Speaking about the initiative, CA Abhay Bhutada said:

“Social contribution is not merely a duty — it's a calling that comes from within. Having been born in Latur, one of the districts worst affected by the floods, this tragedy feels deeply personal to me. Our farmers and communities are resilient, but they need our collective support to stand tall again. I urge every citizen of Maharashtra to come forward and contribute wholeheartedly to this cause.”

Through impactful initiatives across healthcare, education, sports, cultural preservation, and disaster relief, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation remains committed to enhancing quality of life and fostering inclusive growth. With a focus on long-term transformation and sustainability, the foundation has positively impacted the lives of over 500,000 people across India.

This recent contribution further underscores the foundation's unwavering commitment to stand by society in times of crisis, empowering communities to move forward toward a more hopeful and resilient tomorrow.

About Abhay Bhutada Foundation

Established in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation is dedicated to the upliftment, education, and holistic development of underprivileged communities. Prioritizing long-term, measurable impact over short-term aid, every initiative of the foundation is designed with sustainability and accountability at its core.

Funded entirely through the personal resources of CA Abhay Bhutada, the foundation actively supports programs related to education, sports, and cultural preservation. In a short span of time, its consistent and compassionate efforts have brought about tangible change in the lives of millions—offering not just relief, but also inspiration, hope, and a pathway to a brighter future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor