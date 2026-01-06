Abhay Deol Is the New Face of Dubstep® -- Tech That's Made to Play

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 6: Dubstep®, the fast-fashion consumer tech brand from the Nu Republic universe, welcomes Abhay Deol as its brand ambassador. A natural nonconformist with a deep-rooted connection to music and culture, Abhay perfectly represents Dubstep®'s belief in play, freedom, and self-expression.

Inspired by music, movement, and pop culture, Dubstep® has rapidly built a strong identity by making technology accessible, expressive, and easy to live with.

Rooted in its Made to Play philosophy, Dubstep makes technology that blends seamlessly into daily life intuitive, expressive, and ready for the moment.

Over the last two years, Dubstep® has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in its category, driven by its fast-fashion approach to consumer tech, trend-forward design, and strong resonance with Gen Z and young millennials.

The brand's extensive portfolio includes True Wireless (TWS) earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, wired and wireless headphones, power banks, chargers, data cables, and mobile accessories all designed for today's connected, on-the-go consumers.

Fastest growing brand in Quick and E-Commerce Platforms

Available across India's leading platforms including Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart, and Big Basket Dubstep® has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in fast-moving consumer tech, adding over 10 million loyal consumers to its ecosystem each year.

Its sharp understanding of youth trends, fast design turnaround, and pop-tech aesthetic have made it a favorite among Gen Z and millennial audiences alike.

Abhay Deol's association with Dubstep® feels organic. Beyond his film career, Abhay is a music enthusiast and DJ, known for carving his own path and rejecting the predictable values that align naturally with Dubstep® 's attitude-first DNA.

Speaking on the collaboration, Abhay Deol said,

"What I like about Dubstep® is its sense of freedom. It's playful, bold, and doesn't try to fit into a mould. It lets you be who you are, without overthinking. That's something I connect with deeply. Dubstep® is tech with personality and that makes it real."

Commenting on the launch, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic Universe which includes brands like Nu Republic®, Triphop® and now Dubstep®, said

"Dubstep® was built on the idea that technology should be fun, accessible, and part of everyday life. Over the last two years, the brand has seen tremendous momentum and has become one of the fastest-growing names in fast-fashion consumer tech. While Dubstep® is part of the Nu Republic universe, it has its own distinct voice and purpose. Abhay represents that spirit perfectly authentic, independent, and effortlessly cool."

The collaboration with Abhay Deol marks a significant milestone in Dubstep® 's growth journey as the brand continues to scale its presence across India and strengthen its connection with a generation that values participation over perfection.

#madetoplay

BTS film link - https://youtu.be/zTp4EU_-Zuo

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor