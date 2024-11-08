Abhay Prabhavana Museum Opens in Pune

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 8: The Abhay Prabhavana Museum, arguably the largest "Museum of Ideas", dedicated to Jain philosophy and Indian heritage, was officially inaugurated amidst much anticipation and interest. Established by Abhay Firodia, Chairman of the Amar Prerana Trust, the Museum represents a significant milestone in preserving and promoting India's spiritual legacy. This landmark event drew esteemed dignitaries, scholars, and leaders who gathered to celebrate the museum's mission: to instil a deeper understanding of Jain values, their crucial impact on the Indian Value system, and its relevance in contemporary society.

The inauguration was graced by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, alongside Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister and Maharaja of Gwalior. Justice Dalveer Bhandari, International Court of Justice, The Hague, presided over the ceremony. His Highness Maharaj Kumar Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar; Padma Bhushan D R Mehta, Founder of BMVSS; and Padma Bhushan Anna Hazare, Gandhian leader, were Guests of Honour. Maneka Gandhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Environment and Forests, Government of India, was also present at the inauguration. The event received spiritual blessings from Padma Shri Gurudevshri Rakeshji (Dharampur), Padma Shri Acharya Chandana Ji Maharaj (Veerayatan), and His Holiness Siling Tongkhor Rinpoche, representing His Holiness The Dalai Lama.

Located along the scenic banks of the Indrayani River, the Abhay Prabhavana Museum spans a remarkable 3.5 lakh square feet of curated and air-conditioned space, designed to immerse visitors in the profound Indian values, as seen through the teachings of Jainism. Across 30 meticulously designed galleries and unique artefacts illustrate the essence of Jain values of security, safety, productivity, and prosperity on the societal level and compassion, open-mindedness and ethical living on a personal level. Set within 50 acres (twenty hectares) of land, the Museum is replete with hi-tech audio-visuals, animations, virtual reality, immersive experiences, interactive systems and specially created 350+ artworks, sculptures and grand replicas to explain complex philosophical and spiritual concepts in a modern, and straightforward easy manner. The Museum has 35 projectors, 675 audio speakers, 230 LED TVs/Kiosks, 8000 Lighting fixtures, an HVAC load of 650 tons, an HVAC Ducting of 5+ km and an Electrical demand load of 2 MVA approx. The Museum's serene environment and innovative technology create a culturally enriching experience honouring India's rich heritage.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the Museum, Abhay Firodia shared, "Abhay Prabhavana stands as a tribute to the profound values of the Shraman and Jain tradition, which form the core of India's ethical and cultural ethos, since millennia. This Museum reflects the principles of Education, Enterprise and Ethics not just as concepts but as the real societal values that guide individuals toward a balanced and purposeful life. Our hope is that this centre will inspire people to explore and connect with the ten ideals of Indian civilisation, expressed through Jainism:

1. Asi: Tools and weapons

2. Masi: Ink and communication

3. Kasi: agriculture and animal husbandry

4. Vanijya: Trade and commerce

5. Shilp: Professional skills

6. Vidya: Knowledge (mathematics, Cosmology, Medical sciences etc.)

7. Ahimsa: Non-violence and non-injury through thought, speech and actions

8. Aparigrah: Non-possessiveness

9. Anekantvad: Non-absolutism of truth, Acceptance of others' viewpoints as equally valid

10. Kshama: Seeking and offering forgiveness

The exploration is rooted in the Jain principle of "Panna Samikhaye Dhammam," inviting objective inquiry and personal conviction in understanding truth.

Set in the historic lands of Pune, near the ancient 2200-year-old Pale Jain caves, the Abhay Prabhavana Museum is poised to become a global cultural landmark, welcoming over 2,000 visitors daily. By offering a place of reflection and inspiration, it invites individuals of all ages and backgrounds to experience the timeless wisdom and universal values that Jainism offers. This museum marks Pune as a centre of cultural exploration, strengthening its place in the global landscape as a beacon of spiritual and ethical learning.

The Amar Prerana Trust, under the leadership of Abhay Firodia, has been committed to preserving India's heritage and promoting education and healthcare. Through the Abhay Prabhavana Museum, the Trust envisions a platform that not only honors India's ethical traditions but also inspires future generations to embrace these values in their own lives.

Contact for queries: pr@abhayprabhavana.org

Website: www.abhayprabhavana.org

