"Abhaya" set to make waves: A film by Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur and Rupesh D. Gohil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Gradiente Infotainment Ltd, under the esteemed leadership of Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur, along with Rupesh D. Gohil, proudly brings you "Abhaya"a Marathi film celebrating the strength and resilience of women. Produced by Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur and Rupesh D. Gohil, and brought to you by Gradiente Infotainment Ltd in association with RDG Production Pvt Ltd, "Abhaya" is already capturing hearts.

At the recent Goa Film Festival, the film received widespread acclaim from industry luminaries such as Shekhar Kapur, Anupam Kher, Kabir Khan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and noted critic Komal Nahta. Each of them praised "Abhaya" for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances, setting the stage for a highly anticipated release.

Gradiente Infotainment Ltd is a multifaceted media and entertainment powerhouse, spanning OTT platforms, web series, feature films, advertisements, and apps. Under Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur's leadership, Gradiente Infotainment Ltd consistently delivers top-tier content and innovative storytelling. Their recent projects, like "Mr. Pimp," Directed by Neeraj Pathak, Produced by Gradiente Music Ltd. and in association with Mr Diwakar Gandhi of India emerging private equity group Additionally, in the same collaboration with Rupesh D. Gohil, they are producing an upcoming Gujarati film titled "Khelando." Together, these ventures solidify their place at the forefront of India's emerging entertainment landscape.

As "Abhaya" moves toward its grand release, we invite audiences to celebrate a film that is already making waves and to experience the exceptional creativity that defines Gradiente Infotainment Ltd, RDG Production Pvt Ltd, and their esteemed collaborators.

