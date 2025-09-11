ABHFL Drives Financial Inclusion Through 'Khushi' Home Loans

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: With 'Khushi' Home Loans, ABHFL is advancing its commitment to financial inclusion and housing for all. Tailored for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) households, this product is designed to overcome the barriers of limited documentation and high EMIs. By combining minimal paperwork, digital onboarding, and up to 30 years of repayment flexibility, 'Khushi' makes homeownership both affordable and sustainable - contributing to India's vision of inclusive urban growth.

Key Benefits

1. Loan amount: Up to Rs. 20 lakh

2. Tenure flexibility: Up to 30 years, ensuring smaller EMIs.

3. Minimal documentation: Tailored for informal-income segments.

4. Digital onboarding + Track My Loan: Seamless loan journey with transparency.

5. Doorstep service: Guidance and support at the customer's convenience.

6. Repo rate-linked interest: Affordable and transparent pricing.

Eligibility

* Loan Amount: Up to Rs. 20 lakh for RERA-approved homes up to 60 sq.m

* Tenure: 30 years (salaried) / 25 years (self-employed & cash salaried)

* Income: Annual household income up to Rs. 6 lakh

Why It Matters

By 2030, India's urban housing demand is projected to reach 22.2 million units, with over 95% (21.1 million units) required in the affordable segment. With the mortgage-to-GDP ratio standing at just 11%, deepening credit penetration is critical. 'Khushi' represents ABHFL's commitment to trust, affordability, and inclusion - bridging the gap between aspiration and reality for millions of hardworking Indian families.

To know more click on - Aditya Birla Housing Finance - 'Khushi' Home Loans

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor