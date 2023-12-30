Abhijeet Suresh Nikam achieves milestone as youngest to complete PhD in Commerce from Patan Taluka, Satara, Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) India, December 30: Abhijeet Suresh Nikam was born on 1994, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He completed his Master from Mumbai Maharashtra, Specializing in Commerce. He secured top ranks in both his higher secondary and bachelor's degrees. Additionally, he holds a Government Diploma in Co-Operative Accountancy and a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management.

Dr. Abhijeet Suresh Nikam is an accomplished professional with expertise in Direct and Indirect Taxes, accounting, and financial management. He has a strong academic background and extensive experience in working with Chartered Accountants, Company Secretary and Lawyers. He has received several awards and accolades throughout his academic and professional journey.

He holds World Records for his outstanding achievements, one being the “Most Appreciations Certificate in minimum period” and others recognized by Champion Books of World Records. He has also been awarded for his skills as a Mutual Fund Advisor at an Inter College Fest. He actively participates in cultural programs, debates, and various social activities.

Dr. Abhijeet Suresh Nikam is committed to excelling in his profession by continually updating his knowledge and skills. He aims to provide comprehensive assistance to Chartered Accountants and contribute to the growth and success of organizations. Dr. Abhijeet is dedicated to maintaining compliance with all statutory requirements and ensuring effective financial management. He aspires to make a positive impact on society through his work and engagement with Various NGOs. He has completed his Ph.D. in Commerce from Sabarmati University, Gujarat in “Financing Agriculture by District Co Operative Central Bank for Satara District.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor