Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee invited the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Grace Diamond Jubilee Dussehra Celebrations

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee invited the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to the Grace Diamond Jubilee Dussehra Celebrations at Keyes Girls School, Secunderabad.

New Delhi [India], September 23: Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha is celebrating the Diamond Jubilee (The 60th year)Sarvojanin Durgotsab 2025 at Keyes Girls High School Secunderabad from Sep-24 to Oct 1st 2025, towards achieving its avowed objectives of serving the society in terms of assimilation and synthesis of Cultural Ethos of all communities irrespective of Class , Creed, Race Religion or region. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, conveyed his greetings and best wishes for the Diamond Jubilee Dussehra celebrations, saying, “Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil. Let us embrace this spirit and work towards a better Telangana for all and “I appreciate Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha’s efforts in preserving our cultural heritage and strengthening community bonds.”

“Goddess Durga is the mother of Universe and she is the personification of Tender love, Wealth, Power, Beauty and all virtues and this festival thus creates a platform of Festivity, Fun, Frolic and Splendor and above all the essence of the attainment of Positive virtues” says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, the Vice President and Chairman, Cultural Committee, BSS and Ace Social Entrepreneur.

“Our Puja is one of the oldest and largest Puja in South India and it attracts huge Footfalls” Claimed the President Deepak Bhattacharjee of Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha, Secunderabad. He Further Added that the Gathering at Keyes School is the major cultural congregation during Dusshera, drawing crowds from all parts of the City, with Footfalls going beyond 4 Lakhs in 9 Days. The Festival attracts 80% of the local crowd representing the communities such as Telugus, Tamilians, Marwaris, Punjabis, Gujratis, Malyalis and many Others.

“Durga Puja is very close to the hearts of every Bengali, and people eagerly look forward to participating and getting involved with this festivity.” Says the General Secretary, Subroto Ganguly. “Our Festivity here at keyes School is a melting pot leading to the assimilation of various cultural and regional ethos and Bengalis who are more than 6-7 Lakhs in numbers (in Hyderabad) identify themselves as Telangana Bengalis ” asserted Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

“The Food court, going upwards of 50 stalls, features the typical recipes of North, South East and West India, and it's the USP of our Festivity, claimed Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

“Our festivity has come to stay and is the cornerstone of IIT and IIM Alumni get-togethers, and this is the very essence of the popularity of our Puja, drawing huge crowds and, of course, the cultural programs showcasing the Cultural Ethos of Bengalis.” Says Abhijeeth. The Beats of the Dhak and kasha creates a magical spell and enthuses one and all and its synonymous with Agomoni ie the arrival of Maa Durga.“People forget their agony and pain these 7-10 days and come forward to celebrate Durga Puja and this spirit can only be seen in India where people coming from different background such as Language, Caste, Creed, Race and religion exhibit their total surrender to Ma Durga, in their sanatani tradition with the hope that they will always be protected by her, come what may” asserted Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, ace social worker and renowned social influencer.

