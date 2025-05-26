Abhishek Dubey – Breaking Borders: Entrepreneurial Leap from Jaipur to Dubai

New Delhi [India], May 26: Jaipur-born Abhishek Dubey made headlines in 2022 when he became the youngest entrepreneur in Rajasthan and he hasn't slowed down since. Now In age of 25 Dubey is making waves across industries and borders. Owner of six successful companies in India spanning hospitality, Entertainment , Photography, Textiles, Event management & Packaging industries.Dubey has now expanded internationally with a premium photography company in Dubai.His Dubai venture has quickly gained recognition for high-end creative work, establishing him as a global player in the photography and media space.

What started as a dream in Jaipur has become a multi-industry success story fueled by hard work, smart strategy, and bold vision. Each enterprise under his leadership has carved a niche for itself in its respective market.

– Hospitality industry – Arjit Hospitality specializes in managing premium Airbnb stays, offering guests curated & comfortable experiences across top travel destinations.

– Restaurant & Bar industry – Hobnob is a vibrant restaurant and bar offering a fusion of global cuisine, craft cocktails, and a lively atmosphere—perfect for casual dining and unforgettable night experiences.

– Photography industry – Rachit Photography is a luxury photography brand with offices in Mumbai, Dubai, and Jaipur, specializing in weddings, fashion, and commercial shoots.

– ⁠Textile industry – Rugsthan is a textile brand specializing in premium rugs, carpets, and handcrafted furniture, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design for homes and interiors.

– Event Management industry – Luminara is a creative event company specializing in luxury wedding planning, music festivals & Corporate events delivering unforgettable experiences with style and precision.

– Packaging industry – Arjit industries specializing in custom, eco-friendly packaging solutions, combining functionality with artistic design for brands across industries.

“I believe in building where there's passion and purpose,” says Dubey. With plans to enter new markets in Asia and the Middle East, his journey is far from over.

Abhishek Dubey stands as a true inspiration—a modern entrepreneur proving that with determination and innovation, borders are just lines on a map.

