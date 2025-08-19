Abhishek Jagtap - The 23-Year-Old Dubai Tech Entrepreneur Revolutionizing Global Software Development Through CodeSquare Labs
Dubai [UAE], August 19: In just three years, Abhishek Jagtap, Founder & CEO of CodeSquare Labs, has emerged as one of the most recognized young names in the global software development industry. At only 23, Abhishek has successfully built a high-performance development team that delivers cutting-edge solutions to clients across the US, UAE, UK, India, and Silicon Valley.
Specializing in AI, fintech, real estate tech, e-commerce, edtech, and Web3, CodeSquare Labs has become the trusted technology partner for MNCs, high-growth startups, and traditional enterprises looking to scale fast.
"We're not just building software we're building competitive advantage for our clients," says Abhishek. "Our goal is to merge world-class engineering with AI-powered innovation to help businesses dominate their industries."
From helping finance giants streamline operations with AI to transforming old-school businesses into digital powerhouses, Abhishek's approach is rooted in quality, speed, and scalability. His team's portfolio includes everything from enterprise-grade fintech platforms to Web3 marketplaces and AI-driven automation tools.
In addition to his work with CodeSquare Labs, Abhishek also leads a successful marketing agency, AAS Media, specializing in digital marketing, performance marketing, and social media management, helping businesses elevate their online presence.
With a commitment to staying ahead of the technology curve, Abhishek Jagtap is positioning CodeSquare Labs as a global leader in software services trusted by some of the most demanding industries in the world.
