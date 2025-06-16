Abhyaas Law Prep Shines in CLAT 2025 with 50+ NLU Seats in First List

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16: Abhyaas Law Prep, one of India's leading institutions for law entrance coaching, has once again proven its mettle with a phenomenal performance in the CLAT 2025 results. In the very first round of counselling, Abhyaas students secured over 50 seats across top National Law Universities (NLUs) – a milestone achievement that reflects the institute's relentless commitment to quality education and mentoring.

From its headquarters in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad, Abhyaas has grown steadily over 15 years to establish a pan-India presence. With thriving centers in Warangal, Secunderabad, KPHB, and a powerful online platform, the institute has made premium legal education accessible to students even in the remotest parts of the country.

What began as an offline initiative has now become a hybrid force, driven by innovation and a human-centric approach to education. Post-COVID, Abhyaas rapidly adapted to online learning with live classes, mock exams, and one-on-one mentoring, redefining legal coaching for the digital age.

Stellar NLU Selections

The CLAT 2025 results bear testimony not only to the number but also the quality of selections. Abhyaas students made it to the most prestigious NLUs including:

NLSIU Bangalore – 2 selections

NALSAR Hyderabad – 8 selections

NUJS Kolkata – 3

HNLU Raipur – 4

NLU Odisha – 2

MNLU Mumbai – 1

MNLU Aurangabad – 2

DSNLU Visakhapatnam – 14

HPNLU Shimla – 5

NLU Jabalpur – 2

NLU Agartala – 2

GNLU Goa – 2

…with many more expected in the upcoming rounds of counselling.

Speaking about the achievement, Naresh Reddy Dubbudu, Founder and Managing Director of Abhyaas, said,“This year's results are a proud reflection of our students' hard work and our team's relentless commitment to quality education. With more rounds to go, we are optimistic about crossing 100 NLU seats. While only 1 out of 22 CLAT takers nationally get into an NLU, Abhyaas stands proudly at 1 out of every 5 – a truly remarkable ratio.”

Telangana's Topper: Sadhana Linga

Among the shining stars of this year's batch is Sadhana Linga, who emerged as the Telangana State Topper in CLAT 2025. Her journey, driven by resilience, hard work, and consistent mentoring, showcases the core values of Abhyaas.In a heartfelt testimonial, she shared: “What makes Abhyaas different is the people behind it. The mentors here don't just teach – they believe in you. Every class, every mock test, every personal session was like fuel for the next step. It never felt like a coaching center – it felt like family.”

Her success is an inspiration not just to Telangana, but to every young aspirant looking to break barriers with the power of education.

Words of Wisdom: Chief Guest Annamayya Garu's Stirring Address

The CLAT Achievers Meet 2025 was graced by Green Leader and Youth Reformer Annamayya Garu, who delivered an electrifying keynote that left students, parents, and mentors deeply moved.He began by urging everyone to stand in silence to honor the victims of the recent Ahmedabad flight tragedy, calling for empathy, compassion, and purposeful living. Transitioning into his address, he said: “I did not come here as a guest. I came as a witness – a witness to what happens when one dream refuses to die.”

Sharing his humble beginnings from Narasaraopet, where books were borrowed not bought, and his father, a devotional singer at TTD, told him: “We may not have riches, but let our hearts be rich in justice.”

He recounted the story of Rafiq, a 14-year-old chai vendor from Mahbubnagar whose father was falsely jailed. “Sir, I don't want to become rich. I want to become the lawyer we never had,” Rafiq had told him.

“Not to argue… but to stand by someone scared, alone, and unheard – like my mother was.”

That story, he said, broke him and built him at once.To the new NLU entrants, he delivered a fiery message: “Don't mistake your NLU admission for a trophy. It's a torch. Let it burn when you see injustice win. Let it burn until your signature can change someone's fate.”

He left the crowd with a call to action:

“The Earth doesn't need more slogans. It needs legal defenders. Be the lawyer who makes the Earth breathe easier.”

Looking Ahead

As the final rounds of CLAT counselling unfold, the Abhyaas community moves forward with renewed energy and belief. These achievements mark not just success in an exam — but the beginning of journeys that may one day shape the judiciary, protect the environment, and fight for the voiceless.

From test prep to transformation, Abhyaas Law Prep continues to stand not just as a coaching center – but as a launchpad for the makers of justice.

