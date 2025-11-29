Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success; Sets New Benchmark in School-Level Legal Education

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29: Abhyaas Edu Technologies successfully concluded Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025, India's biggest school-level law talent hunt, marking a remarkable milestone in legal and civic education for young learners across Hyderabad. Held at the Telangana Corporators' Cultural Club (TCCC), the Grand Finale witnessed an extraordinary gathering of budding legal aspirants, school leaders, academicians, alumni, influencers, and distinguished personalities from the legal, academic, and creative communities.

This year's Lex Quest witnessed a record-breaking response, with 75 leading schools participating in the city-wide movement. Over 4000 students appeared in the Preliminary Round conducted across various campuses. From this competitive pool, 25 top-performing schools qualified for the Grand Finale, where they engaged in two intellectually rigorous roundsthe Subjective Theory Round and the prestigious Grand Moot Court Competition. The event brought to life the experience of legal problem-solving, structured reasoning, and courtroom argumentation, offering students a rare and immersive exposure to the world of law.

Event Graced by Eminent Guests

The Prize Distribution Ceremony was enriched by the presence of eminent guests, including:

* Hon'ble Justice S. Ravi Kumar Garu - Chief Guest

* Dr. P. Ravi Sekhara Raju, Director, ICFAI Law School - Guest of Honour

* Renowned Film Director Parasuram Garu - Special Guest

Their presence and interactions not only elevated the event's stature but also inspired the young participants to approach law with seriousness and purpose.

Guest of Honour and Special Guest Impressions

Dr. P. Ravi Sekhara Raju, addressing the gathering, praised the initiative for its academic impact and vision. "Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025 is not just a competitionit is a powerful learning ecosystem that exposes school students to the true spirit of legal education. I am deeply impressed by the analytical depth and maturity these young participants have demonstrated."

He further added: "Law is not merely a subject; it is a way of thinking, a way of shaping society. Through platforms like Lex Quest, students begin this journey much earlier, which will undoubtedly create more aware, responsible, and constitutionally grounded citizens."

Commending the organizers, he concluded: "The team at Abhyaas has created a rare blend of academic rigor, real-world exposure, and inspiration. Events like this will go a long way in bridging the gap between school education and professional legal aspirations."

The inspirational address by Director Parasuram Garu brought a unique perspective on the role of law in shaping society. "I am truly amazed by what Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025 has achieved today. The energy, the discipline, and the sharpness these young students have displayed is extraordinary. Events like this make law feel alive, relevant, and inspiring for the next generation."

Citing cinema's influence on public consciousness, he said: "In our films, we often show how the law protects the vulnerable. Take the example of Jai Bhim. In that movie, a woman from a remote villagewithout an Aadhaar card, without influence, without any backingmanages to fight for her rights and get justice only because of the power of law. That is the strength of our legal system."

He added with optimism: "Watching these students argue, analyze, and present like young lawyers gives me immense hope. If this is the future of our legal fraternity, then our society is truly in safe hands. Initiatives like Lex Quest don't just create awarenessthey create purpose."

Chief Guest's Reflections

Hon'ble Justice S. Ravi Kumar Garu delivered a heartfelt address, expressing profound appreciation for the event: "It is a true honor to be here today for the Prize Distribution Ceremony of Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025. I must also take this moment to extend my sincere thanks to the Chairman of Abhyaas Edu Technologies, Naresh Reddy Dubbudu, for inviting me to this magnificent occasion. Honestly, this entire event has been nothing short of spectacular. This is truly one of the best events I have ever attended."

He added: "In my years, I've visited many school functions, but I can confidently say I've never witnessed a school event quite this smart, this well-organized, and this vibrant."

Reflecting on the deeper impact of such initiatives, he said: "By promoting excellence and critical thinking, Lex Quest encourages bright young minds to take up law as a career. I have no doubt that today's vibrant display has persuaded many students to pursue law and dedicate their lives to justice and service."

Leadership Vision at Abhyaas

Sharing the organization's broader mission, Mr. Naresh Reddy Dubbudu, Chairman - Abhyaas Group of Institutions, stated: "Lex Quest 2025 has once again proven that when young learners are given the right platform, they rise with extraordinary clarity, confidence, and purpose. This initiative is not merely about identifying talentit is about empowering the next generation to view law as a calling for justice and meaningful social transformation."

What the Day Offered

The Grand Finale delivered a dynamic, full-day experience featuring:

* Panel discussions with leading universities

* Moot court simulations and live demonstrations

* Alumni interaction sessions

* Skill-building workshops

* The Abhyaas Bootcamp Quiz

* Real-world legal problem-solving simulations

Participants enjoyed a grand buffet lunch and exclusive Lex Quest merchandise, making the day both memorable and enriching. Winners received trophies, certificates, mentorship opportunities, and cash prizes.

Celebrating the Champions

Winner - Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025: Samasthi International School

Runner-Up: Radcliffe School

Second Runner-Up: Sanghamitra School

About Abhyaas Lex Quest

Abhyaas Lex Quest has evolved into Hyderabad's most impactful school-level initiative promoting law, constitutional literacy, structured reasoning, and civic awareness. Designed for Classes 8-12, it aims to nurture responsible, confident, and justice-oriented citizens. Over the years, Lex Quest has transformed into a movement that inspires thousands of students to explore careers in law, public policy, governance, and social leadership.

