Abhyudoy Das, one of the top 5 crypto experts in India, invested in Heart Of Shades at Idea Stage

October 21: “The character of Heart Of Shades is of a dame to kill for. It shows that color and race don’t matter and every woman can live what she truly is and embrace it. A perfect attitude for Gen Z and beyond that’s what probably the world needs right now. The Web3 experience is not just a luxury symbol here but truly embraces the inner beauty of every woman to live life to the fullest. I was really amazed by their execution plan for this Physital experience from the time it started walking out” said Abhyudoy Das for choosing HOS under his investment portfolio which is not the hardcore crypto token itself, unlike other crypto investments made by Das. For our readers, Mr. Das is also the Country leader of the world’s top 3 crypto exchange Bybit in India and also plays a key role in South Asia. He has advised more than 10 crypto and Web3 start-ups till date.

Heart Of Shades is building the first-ever luxury cosmetics brand and a luxury community cult of India that gained huge attention from both the beauty and web3 industry. Luxury beauty cosmetics start-up Heart Of Shades powered by top-edge technologies like Web3 has risen its funding even before launching. Multiple angel investors and HNI have participated in this pre-seed round.

Launching in 2022 by the well-renowned female entrepreneur (Featured as Evolving CEOs) Niharika Dolui, Heart Of Shades claims to become the first ever India-made hardcore luxury cosmetics brand built to fight with products like Charlotte Tilbury, Bobby Brown, and others. The vision of Heart Of Shades is really different from the affordable Indian beauty brands like Mamaearth, Sugar, etc. This Bengaluru-based start-up is also utilizing Web3 Technologies like NFT to provide an ultra-luxury experience to its users and make Physital touch a reality.

“Heart Of Shades” also raised its pre-seed funding at a valuation of Rs 4 crore recently. This also proves Das is probably right about the potential Heart Of Shades has to offer in the Indian Start-up industry.

The Start-Up bridging luxury with Web3, recently said that their vision is really simple and not even new except the fact that the inner beauty of dominance which was present from the day humans were ever created is seen in a different form as per today’s demand. HOS is eternal and the start-up intends to build a legacy Indian brand and a luxury cult of every Heart Of Shades family member will feel proud to be a part of.

