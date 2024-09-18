ABK Sir’s : Pioneering Innovative Teaching and Mentorship for Aspiring Medical and IIT Students

New Delhi [India] September 18:Dr. Abhimanyu Kumawat, fondly known as ABK Sir, was born and raised in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Until the 8th grade, he consistently achieved remarkable academic success, securing the second rank in Merit. During this period, he lived with his grandparents. Following his father’s job transfer, ABK Sir moved to Ajmer, Rajasthan.

In Ajmer, ABK Sir faced a significant challenge: the long commute from his village to the city for school. This daily bus journey consumed much of his time, leaving little room for extracurricular learning. To optimize his travel time, ABK Sir began memorizing his study material on the bus, enhancing his memory skills and ensuring that no time was wasted.

Passion for Cricket

Apart from academics, ABK Sir harbored a passion for cricket. He played for both Ajmer and the state team. However, after a significant match against Punjab, where his team faced defeat, ABK Sir’s father advised him to focus on his studies. Heeding this advice, ABK Sir started preparing for the Pre-Medical Examination (PMT).

Medical Journey

ABK Sir’s journey to becoming a doctor was not without hurdles. He failed to qualify for the PMT on his first attempt but succeeded on his second, securing a place at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer. He achieved an impressive 78th rank in Rajasthan.

During his second year of medical school, ABK Sir’s sister began preparing for the medical entrance exam. Their father preferred she stay close to home, so ABK Sir, with the help of his batch mates, took on the responsibility of teaching her. Her academic excellence attracted five more classmates, and soon ABK Sir was teaching six students, three of whom, along with his sister, successfully passed the medical entrance exam. His sister also completed her MBBS from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in 2014.

Accidental Teacher

Seeing the success of his initial students, more students sought ABK Sir’s guidance. By the next year, 18 students were studying under him, and eventually, the number grew to 71. Before completing his MBBS, ABK Sir had 25 employees working for him. Thus, ABK Sir accidentally became a teacher, never having planned to enter the profession.

After guiding a few students to secure places in top medical colleges and IITs, ABK Sir founded the Cellsius Institute in Ajmer to broaden his impact, aiming to help a larger number of students achieve similar success.

To extend educational reach, ABK Sir launched NEETkakaJEE, transforming NEET and IIT-JEE preparation with a streamlined, innovative approach. Emphasizing minimalistic and analytical strategies, it also offers personalized guidance for each student, ensuring tailored support. NEETkakaJEE aims to make top-tier education accessible to aspirants in even the most remote locations.

ABK Sir believes everyone faces two main struggles: personal and professional. Any third struggle, according to him, is hypothetical and self-created. He asserts that professional struggles often stem from unclear basics and a lack of connection with teachers. To address this, ABK Sir and his teaching team spend the first 20 days focusing solely on fundamentals, starting from scratch.

Personal and Professional Guidance

ABK Sir recognizes that students preparing for competitive exams are at a critical stage in their lives, with their hormones and emotions at a peak. To help them navigate these challenges, he started a YouTube channel called “OTT Bharat – ओजस्वी तेजस्वी तपस्वी” with the goal of connecting with 10 crore Indians and teaching them about spirituality, mental stillness, and physical discipline.

Expanding Horizons

ABK Sir’s mentorship extends beyond medical aspirants. He provides guidance for UPSC, SSC, NDA, and other major government exams. His mentorship products include the “DWAR Diary – A Magical Diary for Students,” which students follow for 365 days to reflect on their actions, and the book “AFSAR | अफ़सर” for UPSC aspirants. For JEE and NEET aspirants, he authored “JEET ki Ranneeti | जीत की रणनीति.”

Additionally, as part of this educational initiative, College Kaka, focusing on “A Journey from Notification to Medical College,” offers the finest counselling for NEET, providing detailed information on colleges, cut-offs, fees, and related exams, ensuring a comprehensive pathway for medical aspirants.

To further support students, NEETkakaJEE has launched “NEETkakaJEE Mentorship Centres” in various cities. This initiative allows students to receive localized guidance and mentorship by connecting with subject matter experts in their own city, enhancing their preparation journey towards success.

Building on this foundation, ABK Sir collaborates with KotaMentrs, a premier institute renowned for its team of experts from IITs, NITs, and medical fields. KotaMentrs delivers live classes, adaptive assessments, and personalized coaching, enriching the educational journey for competitive exam candidates.

ABK Sir’s mentorship program attracts students from the USA, Nepal, and other countries. What sets ABK sir apart is his personal touch; he personally responds to over 2000 students daily on WhatsApp. His institute treats all students equally, without any special batches for toppers.

Conclusion

ABK Sir’s journey from a student in Jaipur to a renowned mentor and accidental teacher is inspiring. His innovative teaching methods, personal dedication, and holistic approach to education have transformed the lives of thousands of students. ABK Sir’s commitment to providing equal opportunities and his belief in the power of clear fundamentals continue to guide and motivate aspiring students worldwide.

