ABL Education Announces Celebration of Creativity with young Innovators of India

New Delhi [India], December 5: ABL Education proudly announces the Kr8ivity League Grand Finale 2025, India's fastest-growing STEM and Innovation Championship for school students across Grades 4-12. The Grand Finale, hosted at the prestigious IIT Delhi, will bring together the nation's brightest young innovators, and the excitement begins among the young innovators & innovative schools PAN India who have made it to the finale.

The Kr8ivity League 2025 has witnessed participation from schools across India, with thousands of students competing in Robotics, Coding, Designing, AI, and Creative Problem-Solving challenges. Zonal rounds concluded successfully across multiple cities, leading to the selection of top-performing teams for the Grand Finale. The schools that supported in hosting the Zonal round are- Sunbeam School Varanasi, Tons Bridge School Dehradun, Ekayanaa School Indore, Gurukul The School Ghaziabad, Swarnprastha Public School Sonipat, Ashoka Universal Schools Nashik, Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School Mumbai, Neerja Modi School Jaipur, Heartfulness International School Chennai, Lotus Valley International School Gurugram, Sparsh Global School Noida, and Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, ABL Education CEO, Chetanya Sahu, said:

"Kr8ivity League is not just a competitionit is one of the pillar to create an Innovation Ecosystem in schools, empowering students to think like innovators and problem-solvers. The festival of Kr8ivity is around and celebration is our way of preparing finalists with the right mindset and enthusiasm before they step into India's most exciting Kreativity Championship."

The Grand Finale Ceremony will also serve as a platform to strengthen collaboration between educators, schools, and STEM industry leaders, fostering a shared commitment toward building future-ready schools.

About ABL Education:

ABL Education is a leading STEM education company delivering Innovation STEM programs including Robotics, Coding, AI, Design Thinking and much more.. aligned with NEP 2020, NCF 2023 & global STEM frameworks creating an innovation ecosystem in India. Kr8ivity League, India's premier innovation championship for school students is an initiative of ABL Education.

