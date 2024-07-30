Above the Clouds: Ladakh Umlingla Challenge Is Now the Highest Road Ultra Marathon

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 30: In an extraordinary display of endurance and spirit, the Ladakh Umlingla Challenge has set a new benchmark in the world of marathons. Held at the breathtaking altitude of 19024 feet, above even the Everest Base Camp, this race has officially become the highest altitude road ultra marathon and highest altitude road half marathon on the planet!

Participants from around the globe gathered to test their limits in this historic event. The 50K Ultra Marathon started at the majestic Umlingla Pass and finished at Chisumle Bridge, offering an unparalleled running experience amidst the stunning landscapes of Ladakh. The race saw incredible performances, with Kapil Kumar Kohli from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, emerging as the 50K Ultra Marathon winner, clocking in at 8 hours, 34 minutes, and 43 seconds. Meanwhile, Jaffar Ali from Kargil, Ladakh, triumphed in the 21K Half Marathon with an impressive finish time of 1 hour, 26 minutes.

This event, directed by RRCA-certified Race Director, has not only marked the first edition of the Ladakh Umlingla Challenge but also the inaugural ultra and half marathon conducted by Sarmang Adventure Tours and Sarmang Society in Ladakh. The race is a testament to human resilience and the spirit of adventure, setting new standards in high-altitude running.

Congratulations to all participants and organizers for making history with the world's highest altitude ultra road marathon!

Running at such high altitudes, as encountered in the Ladakh Umlingla Challenge, presents unique and formidable challenges for athletes. These include:

* Reduced Oxygen Levels: At Umlingla Pass, the oxygen level is about 50 per cent less than at sea level, making it harder for the body to deliver oxygen to muscles, leading to quicker fatigue and decreased performance.

* Lower Air Pressure: The lower atmospheric pressure affects the body's ability to efficiently use the available oxygen, potentially leading to hypoxia, affecting cognitive and physical functions.

* Altitude Sickness: Runners are at risk of developing altitude sickness, ranging from mild symptoms like headaches and nausea to severe conditions like High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) and High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE).

* Dehydration: The dry air and increased respiratory rate at high altitudes can cause rapid dehydration, affecting muscle function and overall endurance.

* Temperature Extremes: High-altitude environments often experience extreme temperature variations and intense UV radiation, requiring runners to be prepared for these conditions.

* Increased Energy Expenditure: The combination of lower oxygen levels, lower air pressure, and challenging terrain leads to quicker exhaustion, necessitating careful pacing and energy management.

* Terrain Challenges: Rugged, uneven terrains with significant elevation changes require additional physical effort and concentration.

To mitigate these challenges, acclimatization is essential. Participants were required to report in Leh a week before the race to allow their bodies to adapt to the reduced oxygen levels, increasing red blood cell production, improving lung capacity, and enhancing overall endurance.

Race Director's Message: RRCA certified Race DirectorMohan expressed immense pride in organizing this historic event, highlighting the exceptional efforts of all participants and the meticulous planning that went into ensuring a successful race.

Acknowledgements: Sarmang Adventure Tours and Sarmang Society extend heartfelt thanks to LAHDC Leh, CMO Leh, Education Department Leh, Youth and Sports Department Leh, Ladakh Police, ALTOA, and Counsellor Nyoma for their invaluable support and assistance. Their contributions were crucial in making the Ladakh Umlingla Challenge a landmark event in the world of high-altitude marathons.

The Ladakh Umlingla Challenge not only pushed the boundaries of endurance sports but also showcased the breathtaking beauty and formidable challenges of the Himalayas, inspiring runners and spectators alike.

