ABP Digital celebrates the essence of Durga Puja with Innovative Campaigns

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: ABP Digital, a prominent arm of the ABP Group, leverages its extensive reach to celebrate the grandeur of Durga Puja in 2024. Known for its association with Anandabazar Patrika and The Telegraph, ABP Digital engages over 15 million readers and more than 10 million social media followers. Its digital presence, coupled with on-ground initiatives, aims to create a comprehensive experience for its audience.

Ananda Utsav: A Digital Festive Hub

Central to ABP Digital's Puja coverage is Ananda Utsav, a digital platform offering a rich mix of content, from fashion trends to food recommendations and cultural insights. Months before the festival, viewers tuned into Ananda Utsav for guides on pandals, must-visit food spots, and festive tips. During the Puja, it became the go-to source for real-time updates on pandals, processions, and performances.

Brand Collaborations: Ananda Utsav attracted major brands like ENO Chewy Bites (food partner), Nihar Naturals (style partner), Raymonds, and Techno India University, strengthening its reach and relevance.

Agomonir Adda, a Pre-Pujo Celebrity Chat Show

Preceding the festival, ABP Digital's Agomonir Adda celebrity chat show, sponsored by Prabhuji, featured prominent personalities discussing their Durga Puja memories. This initiative created excitement, fostering anticipation for the upcoming festivities. EIILM partnered as the presenting sponsor, with Prabhuji providing delightful snacks during the adda sessions.

Community building Pujo Activity: Abasoner Sinhasone & Sera Sarbojonin

ABP Digital strengthened community bonds through competitions like Abasoner Sinhasone and Sera Sarbojonin, which celebrated Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and community pujas. The Sera Sarbojonin contest, sponsored by Cadbury Celebrations, highlighted the best 200 Durga Puja pandals, fostering unity and creativity within communities. Cadbury also hosted vibrant pop-up zones featuring traditional activities like dhunuchi nach and sindur khela, with celebrity participation enhancing the festive spirit.

Brand Collaborations: Tradition and Innovation

Various brands seamlessly integrated their campaigns with ABP Digital's initiatives:

Cadbury Celebrations Utsaber Mishtimukh: Celebrities expressed gratitude to special individuals in their lives, gifting them Cadbury Celebrations, creating emotional resonance with audiences.

Nihar Naturals Pujor Saj: Partnering with influencers and celebrities, Nihar Naturals celebrated the beauty of Durga Puja, culminating in a celebrity meet-and-greet event for contest winners.

Introducing ENO Chewy Bites: ABP Digital partnered with ENO for a citywide campaign, featuring branded gates, banners, and stalls at community pandals, generating buzz for the new product.

Celebrating Leadership and Culinary Traditions

Dollar launched the Abasoner BIGBOSS competition, recognizing exceptional RWA leaders for their community contributions. The top 3 leaders were awarded, inspiring other communities to strive for excellence.

Doctors' Choice sponsored the Pujor Sera Bhog contest, which celebrated the best bhog preparations across RWAs in Kolkata. This culinary showcase added a delicious element to the festival, with renowned personalities serving as judges.

Sustainable and Stylish Initiatives

ABP Digital collaborated with Snap-E, an eco-friendly app cab service, to promote sustainable transportation during Puja. Influencers and celebrities highlighted Snap-E's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Senco Gold and Diamonds organized captivating flash mobs in major puja zones, drawing attention to their brand and spreading festive cheer. Raymonds celebrated Puja fashion through a comprehensive advertising campaign, while Shreehari offered exclusive vouchers to RWA members, promoting its jewelry collection.

ABP Weddings: Celebrating Love

As part of the Abasoner Sinhasone initiative, ABP Weddings played a key role in enhancing the Puja experience for RWAs, offering a celebration of love and togetherness during the festivities.

ABP Digital's innovative Durga Puja campaigns blended tradition with modernity, creating an immersive and engaging experience. By partnering with renowned brands and fostering community engagement, ABP Digital successfully captured the essence of the festival, leaving a lasting impression on its audience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor