Abraz Khan, curator, entertainer, social media influencer and now an Entrepreneur, crosses the 4M mark on Insta

November 03: Residing in one of India’s largest state, Rajasthan , Abraz Khan, makes everyone proud with his passion for excelling, achieving a stature that could be difficult for millions to even dream of. Having started his journey as a social media enthusiast, he connected with thousands of people through his real-life and relatable content, and soon his fans made him an influencer. He got immense popularity.

The nation witnessed his glorious conquests, the struggles of this middle-class boy, with limited financial resources and zeal to accomplish were hidden under wraps. That was not it; today, he has showcased an enterprising side of his. Adding to it, the man has crossed the 4 million milestone on Instagram, making him one of the most sought-after influencers of the country.

Determination in his words, dynamism in his actions and a visionary, Abraz has always believed in working very hard and not forgetting his roots. He has plans of launching a Protein brand with a deep inclination to contribute towards an NGO and give back to the community that has made him what he is today. Hence, a significant percentage shall be directly going towards one. He owes his fame and love to the fans and his dear ones who have always stood by him; he also salutes the ones who put him down, which motivated him even more to conquer his dreams.

Personal Life Of Abraz

Abraz Khan was born on 8 January 1998 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. His age is 24 years (as of 2022). His zodiac sign is Gemini. He completed his primary schooling from his hometown. After that, he took admission in college to complete his graduation from Udaipur. Arbaz was born in an Islamic family. His father’s name is Md Iqbal khan . His mother’s name is Bilkis.

Career

Abraz started his career by making short videos on TikTok. He gained a huge fan following on the TikTok platform. But, TikTok got banned in India in 2020. So, he moved to Instagram reels and the Moj app to make videos. In a short period, he gained a huge fan following.

Abraz has gained a huge number of fans on his Instagram account. He regularly uploads videos and photos and his profile is also very engaging. People love his comedy videos and he gets so many likes and views.

Apart from this, he also has his own YouTube channel. The name of his channel is ‘AbrazKhan-ck91’. He has 1.01 million subscribers on his channel. He regularly uploads comedy videos and vlogs on his channel. On 25 October 2019, he started his YouTube channel.

The net worth of Abraz is estimated to be about 6-8 million approx (as of 2022). The primary source of his income comes from modelling, commercial ads, content creation, YouTube and brand promotions.

Some exciting facts about Abraz

* Arbaz was born and brought up in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

* He became popular among people by sharing short videos on TikTok.

* On Instagram, he is followed by 3.8 million people.

* He admires Shah Rukh Khan a lot and wants to gain fame and love like him.

* His hobbies include travelling and riding bikes. Facts About Abraz Khan

* He has Millions of Followers on Social Media and TikTok.

* His future Dream is to become an Actor and work in Films

* He is Love to Dance

* His ideal is Sharukh khan

* He is the biggest Foody Person.

* He likes to eat chicken biryani with cold drinks.

* Abraz khan and Jay Bhanushali are very good friends.

* Abraz wants to meet Shahrukh Khan once in his life. He is biggest fan of him.

* Abraz khan has a dream to become a Bollywood actor like Shahrukh Khan.

* Abraz khan Instagram, and Facebook

* Abraz Khan is always updated on his various social media accounts. If anyone wants contact with Abraz khan then you can message him on his facebook and instagram account. He is a very kind and humble person who always replies to their fans who want to contact him. Abraz has shared his videos and posts on his social media platforms and all updates of his new incoming events.

