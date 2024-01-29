Abrol Foundation: Uniting Art, Sustainability, and Innovation in Entrepreneurship

New Delhi (India), January 29: Nestled within Mumbai’s thriving business landscape, the Abrol Foundation emerges as an emblem of visionary entrepreneurship, seamlessly blending tradition, innovation, and ethical practices. Spearheading this dynamic enterprise are Aashna Vivek Abrol and Abeer Vivek Abrol, individuals whose distinctive expertise and unwavering commitment have propelled the family’s construction business, Abrol Foundation into a multifaceted venture championing art, sustainability, and ethical commerce.

Growing up, Aashna Vivek Abrol was immersed in an environment surrounded by artists. Whether in their studios or within the walls of her home, she was continually exposed to the creative processes of artistic geniuses like Krishen Khanna, Akbar Padamsee (Late), Rameshwar Broota, Sakti Burman, Jogen Chowdhury, Manu Parekh, Madhvi Parekh, MF Husain (Late), Paramit Singh, Arpita Singh, Arpana Caur, Satish Gujral (Late) and Anjolie Ela Menon. These experiences led to profound conversations with these maestros, offering Aashna an unparalleled understanding of their works. These discussions allowed her to delve into their ideas, thoughts, and the inspiration behind their masterpieces. This unique exposure not only influenced her love for art but also contributed significantly to her approach to intertwining artistry with the foundation’s business ethos.

Aashna, a trailblazer in procurement strategies, leads the foundation’s procurement endeavours. Her strategic collaborations with revered artists have not only infused artistry into their business ethos but have also set new benchmarks for creative partnerships in the industry. Her passion for nurturing relationships with these notable artists has enriched their art collection, serving as a cornerstone in the foundation’s innovative approach.

Meanwhile, Abeer Vivek Abrol, entrusted with overseeing sales and legal matters, brings a wealth of expertise from his tenure at the prestigious Sotheby’s Institute of Art. His astute understanding of art evaluation has been instrumental in steering the foundation’s art-centric ventures to success. Additionally, his proficiency in legal matters ensures that the foundation operates with integrity and adherence to ethical standards, intrinsic to their business philosophy.

However, the Abrol Foundation extends beyond art and construction, embodying a staunch commitment to sustainability and diversified business initiatives. Embracing ethical saffron cultivation and herbal products, the foundation stands as a paragon of sustainable practices. Their pioneering efforts in ethical saffron cultivation techniques champion sustainable agriculture while ensuring high-quality products for consumers.

This holistic approach underscores the foundation’s dedication to innovation and sustainability. Aashna and Abeer have crafted a unique entrepreneurial model by harmonizing expertise in art, construction, and ethical commerce, transcending traditional paradigms. Their unwavering commitment to diversity, sustainability, and ethical practices sets a commendable example for the business community.

In an era where businesses grapple with balancing profitability and ethical responsibility, the Abrol Foundation stands tall as a beacon of inspiration. Their success transcends financial gains, defined by the impactful integration of diverse and sustainable business endeavours.

As the Abrol Foundation continues to evolve, it remains a shining example of how entrepreneurship, when coupled with innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to ethical values, can pave the way for a brighter, conscientious future in the business world.

