Absolute Barbecues Brings the 'Lava Legacy' Grilling Experience to Electronic City and Marathahalli

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: Absolute Barbecues known as AB's, a popular name in the Indian casual dining scene, is set to enhance the dining experience with the launch of its exclusive 'Lava Legacy.' This innovative concept, which is already making waves at their Whitefield and Kalyan Nagar outlets in Bangalore, will now be available at their Electronic City and Marathahalli locations. Starting January 21st, guests at these outlets will have the opportunity to cook their meals on sizzling hot lava stones, infusing their dishes with a smoky flavor and rich aroma that only this unique grilling method can offer.

A New Chapter in Culinary Innovation

The introduction of 'Lava Legacy in Bangalore' at AB's Whitefield and Kalyan Nagar outlets has redefined how guests engage with their meals. With this concept now arriving at Electronic City and Marathahalli, diners can look forward to an even more immersive experience. It's not just about expanding locations - it's about creating new opportunities for guests to connect over food, embrace interactive grilling, and savor a dining tradition that's as much about shared moments as it is about exceptional flavors.

The Lava Legacy is all about the experience. The brand aims to reimagine how people dine out by introducing innovative concepts that allow guests to enjoy freshly grilled dishes prepared on sizzling lava stones right at their table. This interactive and visually engaging process sparks conversation and creates a lively atmosphere, making it the perfect dining choice for both intimate gatherings and larger group celebrations.

What is Lava Stone Grilling?

Lava stone grilling involves the use of natural volcanic stones, which are heated to extremely high temperatures. Once heated, the stones retain the heat, allowing food to be grilled directly on their surface. The porous nature of the stone absorbs excess fats and oils, creating a healthier meal without compromising on flavor. The intense heat of the lava stones locks in the natural flavors of the food, resulting in a rich, smoky aroma that enhances every bite.

Unlike traditional grilling methods, lava stone grilling ensures that the food cooks evenly and quickly, while retaining its juices. This method has become popular in high-end restaurants globally due to the superior taste and health benefits it provides. At Absolute Barbecues, it's more than just cooking; it's about embracing an authentic, flavorful experience.

The Lava Legacy Menu

The Lava Legacy menu offers a delightful range of dishes showcasing the unique flavors of lava stone grilling. Highlights include the tender Mutton Shami Kebab, Grilled Chicken with Pepper Sauce, and flaky Grilled Fish with Caper Pepper Sauce. Bold flavors shine in the Ghee Roast Shrimp, Achari Paneer Tikka, and Gobi 65, while the Honey Cinnamon Pineapple dessert adds a sweet, smoky finish to this unforgettable culinary experience.

Experience the 'Lava Legacy'

For those eager to explore the 'Lava Legacy' grilling experience, reservations can be made through Absolute Barbecues' official website or by their App. Whether you're a seasoned food enthusiast or someone looking to try something new, the 'Lava Legacy' promises an unforgettable dining adventure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor