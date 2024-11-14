Absolute Barbecues Set to Launch Lava Legacy: A Unique Dining Experience in BangaloreAbsolute Barbecues Set to Launch Lava Legacy: A Unique Dining Experience in Bangalore

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 14: Absolute Barbecues is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest culinary concept, Lava Legacy, which introduces the remarkable Lava Stone Grill experience to Bangalore for the very first time. Starting November 8th, guests at AB's' Kalyan Nagar and Whitefield outlets can indulge in this bold, interactive twist to traditional dining, allowing them to indulge in dishes grilled on sizzling lava stones which bring out natural flavours and aromas.

Lava stone grilling, which uses volcanic stones heated to high temperatures, imparts a beautifully charred, smoky flavour to each dish, elevating even simple ingredients with a rich depth that enhances their natural taste.

Chef Ashish Rai of Absolute Barbecues has crafted a special menu that pairs perfectly with the grilling method, adding a layer of anticipation as guests await each new dish. Chef Rai has expressed his excitement, stating, "We are absolutely delighted to introduce the Lava Stone Grill to Bangalore. This innovative cooking method promises to bring an entirely new dimension to dining, where guests will savour food in a way they never have before. Our exclusive menu is designed to offer both time-honoured flavours and bold, creative twists, ensuring there's something for everyone."

The Lava Legacy menu features a range of dishes that showcase the artistry of lava stone grilling. Guests can indulge in the Mutton Shami Kebab, crafted with tender, spiced mutton that captures the essence of traditional kebabs while adding the unique character of the lava stone's heat. The Grilled Chicken with Homemade Pepper Sauce is another highlight, bringing out the natural juiciness of the chicken while giving it a delightful char. For seafood lovers, the Grilled Fish with Caper Pepper Sauce is a must-try, with fresh fish fillets grilled until flaky and infused with the delicate smokiness of the lava stone.

Other menu standouts include the Ghee Roast Shrimp, Gobi 65, Achari Paneer Tikka and so much more with the lava stone's intense heat infusing the spices deeply into each dish. For a sweet treat, guests can enjoy the Honey Cinnamon Pineapple, a unique dessert that showcases the versatility of lava stone grilling.

Over the years, AB's has built a reputation as a brand that continually surprises and delights guests by introducing fresh ideas, from its popular Wish Grill concept to live counters that have made it a top choice for food enthusiasts. Every new initiative from AB's has been met with enthusiastic responses, and the brand's focus on culinary innovation has allowed it to become a true pioneer in barbecue dining.

As AB's rolls out Lava Legacy, the brand aims to raise the bar once again, bringing a unique fusion of ancient grilling techniques and modern flavour profiles to the city's vibrant food scene.

About Absolute Barbecues:

Founded in 2013 by restaurateur Prosenjit Roy Chowdhury, Absolute Barbecues has redefined barbecue dining with its innovative concepts and commitment to quality. With more than 50 outlets across India and locations in the UAE and Qatar, AB's has become a top choice for food lovers, known for its signature Wish Grill and live counters. The brand's dedication to delivering memorable dining experiences has earned it numerous awards, including the Times Food Awards and Zomato User Popularity Award. Absolute Barbecues remains committed to bringing creative, high-quality offerings to its guests, ensuring each visit is as exciting and enjoyable as the last.

