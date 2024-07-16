PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16: ABSYZ has been positioned as an aspirant in the 2024 Healthcare Industry Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment by Everest Group. This acknowledgement highlights ABSYZ's strong Salesforce expertise in the Healthcare industry and our continued dedication to developing healthcare-specific cloud solutions.

Cloud service investments on a large scale are revolutionizing the healthcare industry by enhancing patient care, health management, member experience, value-based care, interoperability, and health data analytics, etc. Companies must embrace this shift and future-proof their IT strategy in an increasingly digitally savvy environment.

"We are delighted to make our entry into the Everest Peak Matrix survey for Healthcare cloud services as aspirants. With over a decade's experience in the Healthcare domain covering payers, providers, and health tech firms, We are uniquely positioned to revolutionise member experience and patient care with cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions." says Pramukh Desai, VP Global Sales at ABSYZ.

Leading cloud service providers for the healthcare business are assessed in the PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Strategic investments in Centers of Excellence (CoE), Salesforce implementations for payers and providers, innovation labs, and extensive industry-specific relationships made ABSYZ stand out as an aspirant.

The study explores several IT vendor competencies and market success factors, providing healthcare businesses with vital information to decide their sourcing strategy. ABSYZ's inclusion in this evaluation demonstrates its capacity to provide customized cloud solutions that guarantee scalability, security, and operational efficiency while satisfying the changing needs of the healthcare sector.

"We are thrilled to announce our inclusion in the Everest Peak Matrix survey for Healthcare cloud services as Aspirants. I wholeheartedly congratulate our entire ABSYZ team for their outstanding effort in achieving this remarkable feat." says Balesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO at ABSYZ, emphasizing its commitment to empowering healthcare organizations through continuous innovation.

"At ABSYZ, we are building deep expertise on Salesforce and other digital stacks that cover the entire healthcare value chain, this listing indicates our commitment and ongoing efforts to achieve delivery excellence for our Healthcare clients." mentions Subrat Kumar - VP of Delivery at ABSYZ.

ABSYZ demonstrates that it is a dependable IT partner in the Healthcare industry, reaffirming its strategic positioning as a right-sized vendor of choice.

For more information on ABSYZ''s innovative Salesforce Consulting Services and Salesforce Implementation Services and to explore its industry leadership, visit its official website or contact its media relations team.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor