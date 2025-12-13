ABSYZ Software Consulting Appoints Shubham Khilauria as CEO, Effective January 1, 2026

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13: ABSYZ Software Consulting, a Youngsoft company and Salesforce Summit Partner, today announced that Shubham Khilauria will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Balesh Lakshminarayanan.

Shubham has been instrumental in strengthening ABSYZ's delivery operations and customer success programs, and his appointment marks the next phase of the company's growth.

Outgoing CEO, Balesh Lakshminarayanan, said, "The past 15+ years have been incredibly fulfilling, and I thank our customers and partners for their trust, and I believe Shubham is the ideal choice to guide ABSYZ forward."

Rupesh Srivastava, President & CEO of Youngsoft Inc., added, "Shubham's vision aligns strongly with our shared values. We thank Balesh for his contributions and look forward to continued growth under Shubham's leadership."

Sharing his perspective on the new role, Shubham Khilauria said, "I'm honored to step into this role and build on ABSYZ's strong culture as we accelerate our growth journey, supported by continued innovation across our Salesforce and AI offerings."

About ABSYZ Software Consulting

Founded in 2011, ABSYZ Software Consulting, a Youngsoft company, is a pure-play Salesforce consulting firm known for its deep expertise in Salesforce AI, Agentforce, and automation-led delivery.

About Youngsoft Inc.

Established in 1996, Youngsoft Inc. is a global technology and consulting firm specializing in IT consulting and emerging technologies.

