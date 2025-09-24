"ABU DHABI IS CALLING" A Future-Forward Travel Experience Arrives in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Step into the future of exploring travel destinations this autumn as Tripadvisor partners with Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), to unveil their newest project. The multi-sensory, immersive activation "Abu Dhabi Is Calling" will take place at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai from September 26-28, 2025.

Over three days, Jio World Plaza will evolve into a vibrant gateway to Abu Dhabi. This dynamic activation blends cutting-edge technology with real-time AI interactions, enriched by authentic Tripadvisor traveller insights. The result is an innovative, multi-sensory journey that invites both Indian and international visitors to experience Abu Dhabi like never before.

SUPER REALITY MEETS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

The centrepiece? Two immersive domesone 6-meter and one 8-meter. The 6-meter dome will be powered by the ORA Sphere, an innovative spherical projection system that allows guests to control their travel journey through Abu Dhabi in real time.

With just a touch, visitors can explore 360° cinematic environments showcasing Abu Dhabi's most iconic attractions - from the architectural wonder of Louvre Abu Dhabi to the lush greenery of Al Ain Oasis. As the dome responds in perfect synchronicity, the ORA Sphere displays live Tripadvisor reviews, insider recommendations, and curated travel data, creating a seamless digital-physical journey.

BUILT ON DATA. DESIGNED FOR WONDER.

"A Doorway Into Abu Dhabi" is crafted using Tripadvisor's proprietary traveller data highlighting the most-loved destinations, must-do experiences, and authentic traveller insights to ensure guests are seeing Abu Dhabi the way real travellers do.

Steve Paganelli, Acting Global Head, Media & Partnerships, Tripadvisor, said:

"Tripadvisor's Wanderlab has fused emotional storytelling, groundbreaking technology, and real traveller data to redefine how destinations are discovered from afar. Following the success of this project in London, Paris, and New York, we're proud to continue our partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi to bring this visionary project to India."

Georgios Kalliamvakos, Planning, Strategy, and Operations Department Director, DCT Abu Dhabi, said:

"In partnership with Tripadvisor's Wanderlab, we're bringing a piece of Abu Dhabi to the heart of Mumbai through an immersive experience that truly captures the spirit of the emirate. Showcasing Abu Dhabi's rich culture, scenic landscapes and unique attractions, this activation invites everyone to discover Abu Dhabi, a destination where unforgettable experiences are always within reach."

INTERACT. IMAGINE. WIN.

"Abu Dhabi Is Calling" will also feature multiple futuristic and cultural touchpoints:

AI Pod - Collaborate with Tripadvisor's conversational AI agent. This people-powered AI tool blends Tripadvisor's vast first-party data with the authentic insights of millions of real travellers, delivering tailored Abu Dhabi itineraries in real time.

Green Screen Photo Booth - Capture your dream Abu Dhabi moment - from the desert dunes to the Corniche skyline.

Goodie Bags - Guests can pick up a special event passport upon arrival to collect exclusive Ollie the Owl Tripadvisor stamps. Once completed, the passport can be redeemed for a complimentary goodie bag, a fun keepsake to take home.

Win a 5-Star Getaway - Guests can enter to win a luxury trip to Abu Dhabi, including round-trip flights from India and a stay at a 5-star hotel.

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Jio World Plaza, Mumbai

Dates: September 26 - 28, 2025

Opening Times:

September 26: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

September 27: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

September 28: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

WHY MUMBAI?

As India's financial capital and a global gateway, Mumbai was chosen to host this landmark activation because of its unique blend of commerce, creativity, and culture. The city is not only home to millions of ambitious professionals and innovators but also acts as a hub for international travel. Its cosmopolitan spirit and diverse audience make it the perfect stage to introduce a global-first experience that connects Abu Dhabi with one of the fastest-growing travel markets in the world.

Mumbai's vibrant lifestylefrom Bollywood and art to its thriving shopping and food scenesreflects the same mix of tradition and modernity that Abu Dhabi embodies. By bringing "A Doorway Into Abu Dhabi" to Mumbai, Tripadvisor and Experience Abu Dhabi are tapping into an audience eager for immersive, future-ready travel experiences that mirror the city's forward-looking energy.

