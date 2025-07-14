Academic Year Underway at Giraffe Learning

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 14: A fresh academic year has begun at Giraffe Learning, as a new group of students steps into classrooms with aspirations of cracking the PUC, CET, and JEE exams. Blending structure with personal attention, the institute continues to guide young learners through one of the most important phases of their academic journey. This year's program introduces updated methodologies, with a renewed focus on conceptual clarity, practice-based learning, and academic mentoring. Giraffe Learning has recently established tie-ups with St. Charles for integrated studies in PUC, CET, JEE, and NEET.

This year's program introduces updated methodologies, with a renewed focus on conceptual clarity, practice-based learning, and academic mentoring.

Orientation sessions began this week, with regular classes scheduled to follow. Admissions remain open for select batches.

Commenting on the new session, Sharief, Head of the Mathematics Department, said:

"Every student comes in with potential. Our aim is to guide that with clarity, consistency, and care."

Giraffe Learning has maintained a strong presence in Karnataka's coaching landscape for over a decade and continues to adapt its teaching practices to meet changing academic demands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor