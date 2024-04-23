ACAT 2023 ACHIEVERS MEET - Avinash College Of Commerce, Secunderabad

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 23: Under the leadership of Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara, Chairman of Avinash Group of Institutions, and India's Youngest Triple qualified professional (CA, CS, CMA) and a distinguished Commerce Guru, Avinash College of Commerce proudly announced the successful completion of the Avinash College Aptitude Test (ACAT) 2023, aimed at identifying and nurturing talent among X standard students. The event, held on April 21, 2024, at their Secunderabad branch, witnessed the presence of top performers, their parents, and esteemed representatives from participating schools.

Avinash College Of Commerce is the South India's No.1 Commerce college which boasts 10 years of academic excellence, a faculty of over 700, 12 branches, and an enrollment of more than 20,000 students, offering 25+ commerce career choices. Additionally, the college has achieved top marks in MEC & CEC for the past consecutive 5 years and is Ranked No.1 for BBA College in South India and No.25 All India.

ACAT 2023 was conducted with the primary objective of recognizing academic excellence and encouraging students to excel further. The event offered substantial cash rewards, including a State 1st Prize of INR 1,00,000, a State 2nd Prize of INR 50,000, and cash prizes of INR 25,000 each to the Zonal toppers from five zones of Hyderabad. Unlike the regular practice of offering scholarships and adjusting the same in tuition fee, Avinash College of Commerce stands unique by providing cash scholarships to the toppers, which helps them choose the desired program at their intermediate level.

The ACAT 2023 exam comprised two phases:

Prelims: The first phase, conducted across 450 schools in Hyderabad & Warangal, involved a 50-marks test with 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be answered within 45 minutes. Around 12,000 students appeared for the Prelims exam and Students achieving 60% and above in the Prelims were shortlisted for the second phase.

Mains: The second phase, held at Avinash College of Commerce branches in Hyderabad & Warangal, featured a 100-marks test with 100 MCQs to be completed within 90 minutes. Around 4000 students appeared for the Mains exam, which covered topics including logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude (maths), verbal ability, and current affairs.

The ACAT 2023 event witnessed the esteemed presence of Dr. Avinash Brahmadevara, Chairman of Avinash Group of Institutions, as the Guest of Honour. The event also welcomed Dean Academics, Suseela Kanduri and Inter Principals Shubha Seth (Kukatapally Branch), Swapna .G (SR Nagar Branch), Jyothi Dwivedi (Kachiguda Branch), Neeraja Lokasani (LB Nagar Branch) and Latha Chandra (Secunderabad Branch). A. Manoj Kumar (GM - Strategic Alliances - Avinash Group of Institutions), and B. Rakesh (AGM - Strategic Alliances - Avinash Group of Institutions) attended the event as special guests.

We extend our warm congratulations to the following winners:

State 1st Prize:

G Lokesh, Gautami Vidya Dhamam, SR Nagar, Hyderabad.

State 2nd Prize:

Vikhyathi Miriyala, Rosary Convent High School, Abids, Hyderabad.

Zone Toppers:

G Ananya Reddy, Samskar High School, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.

Satyam Kumar Jha, Krishnaveni Talent School, Moosarambagh, Hyderabad.

Atharv S Nair, Vasavi Public School, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad.

Arram Ritwik, Red Convent High School, Musheerabad, Hyderabad.

Praveen Kumar, Gowtham Model School, BK Guda, Hyderabad.

Avinash College of Commerce extended its sincere appreciation to all participants, schools, and stakeholders whose support and participation made ACAT 2023 a resounding success. We remain committed to nurturing talent and empowering the future leaders of tomorrow.

For further inquiries, please contact Mobile: 9949222244 or visit https://www.acc.edu.in/

Follow us on:

https://youtube.com/@avinashcollegeofficial

https://www.instagram.com/avinash_college_of_commerce/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor