ACC announces BEYOND Developments as Global Sponsor of DP World Asia Cup 2025

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], September 9: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has today announced BEYOND Developments, a pioneering real estate brand born in Dubai and shaping bold waterfront lifestyle destinations, as one of the Global Sponsors of the DP World Asia Cup 2025, taking place in the United Arab Emirates from 9 to 28 September, 2025.

This year's tournament will feature an expanded line-up of eight competing nations: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Hong Kong, showcasing both established cricketing powerhouses and emerging talent. Matches will be staged at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming the UAE's reputation as a world-class hub for international sport and culture.

Adil Taqi, Chief Executive Officer of BEYOND Developments, said: "For BEYOND, the DP World Asia Cup is more than a sporting tournament, it is a cultural phenomenon with vast followings across Asia and beyond. Cricket's values, resilience, precision, teamwork and passion, mirror our ethos as creators of places with identity, purpose and soul. As a pioneering brand born in Dubai, we are especially proud to support an edition hosted here in the United Arab Emirates, a nation that consistently provides a world-class stage for sport and innovation. BEYOND is committed to creating destinations that inspire, connect and elevate everyday living, and supporting the Asia Cup reflects that commitment."

With the action beginning from Tuesday, 9 September,2025 the DP World Asia Cup 2025 is set to reach millions of viewers worldwide, broadcasting to audiences across Asia and beyond.

About BEYOND Developments

BEYOND, the forward-thinking real estate brand under OMNIYAT GROUP, represents the next evolution in Dubai's real estate landscape. Focused on the wider luxury real estate market and providing innovative and exceptional living solutions accessible to a broader demographic, BEYOND is committed to creating spaces that are not just homes, but experiences. Reflecting a distinct ethos, BEYOND aims to go beyond the conventional boundaries of real estate, crafting environments that inspire and elevate the human experience.

OMNIYAT GROUP

An investment company with a diversified portfolio across the real estate, hospitality, commercial, and tech sectors, the OMNIYAT GROUP was established to drive success across its branded companies. With an AED 100B total group portfolio target by 2030, a policy of strategic diversification has empowered the Group to expand across key market segments. Guided by an unwavering commitment to excellence, OMNIYAT GROUP leverages an unparalleled network of global talent to raise standards and drive transformative change in the urban living experience, delivering on its vision to be "the best in class, in every class."

About the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is the official governing body of cricket in Asia, originally established in New Delhi in 1983 as the Asian Cricket Conference. With a mission to organize, develop, and promote the game across the continent, the ACC has remained dedicated to fostering cricketing excellence and expanding the sport into new territories.

From its six founding membersBangladesh, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, and Sri Lankathe Council has grown to include a wide network of Full and Associate Members, with China joining most recently in 2004. The ACC oversees both development programs and continental tournaments, ensuring the growth of cricket at every level.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia since 2003, the ACC plays a pivotal role in nurturing talent, strengthening infrastructure, and bringing Asian nations together through the sport's shared spirit and values.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor